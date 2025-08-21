Mobility Aid Medical Device Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Mobility Aid Medical Device Market ?

In recent years, a substantial growth has been observed in the mobility aid medical device market size . The market, which is expected to be worth $6.86 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $7.30 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include heightening awareness of age-related mobility issues, an upsurge in chronic musculoskeletal conditions, an expanding consciousness about physical rehabilitation and an increasing global geriatric population. Additionally, enhancements in public healthcare infrastructure have also contributed to this growth.

The market size for mobility aid medical devices is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, with predictions of reaching $9.24 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This projected rise in the forecast period can be linked to an upsurge in the necessity for home-based care options, an escalating challenge of obesity-related mobility issues, enhancements in regulatory structures backing medical device breakthroughs, an enlargement of long-term care facilities, and an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders impacting mobility. Crucial trends projected within this period encompass the advancement of lightweight ergonomic materials, the assimilation of automation and robotics, progression in artificial intelligence for custom mobility assistance, the growing use of Internet of Things-powered mobility devices, and breakthroughs in energy-saving battery technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Mobility Aid Medical Device Market?

The escalation in the number of accidents and consequent injuries is predicted to foster the expansion of the mobility aid medical device market. Accidents and injuries are uncertain and non-deliberate incidents causing physical damage, disability, or trauma, commonly experienced in workplaces, public areas, or during daily activities, and may necessitate medical care or extended recovery. The surging occurrence of accidents and injuries can be attributed to factors such as workplace risks, strenuous physical demands in certain sectors, aging demographics, and insufficient safety measures, all contributing to increased risk exposure and declining physical resilience, thereby heightening the chances of injury. Mobility aid medical devices are crucial in aiding individuals affected by such mishaps by boosting mobility, hastening recovery, and enhancing self-reliance during recuperation. For instance, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recorded in November 2024 a rise in injuries within the health care and social assistance sectors by 27,800 cases, totaling 471,600 in 2023. Therefore, the escalating occurrence of accidents and injuries is fueling the expansion of the mobility aid medical device market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Mobility Aid Medical Device Market?

Major players in the Mobility Aid Medical Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Medline Industries LP

. Stryker Corporation

. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

. Arjo AB

. Invacare Corporation

. Sunrise Medical GmbH & Co. KG

. Drive Medical GmbH & Co. KG

. Permobil AB

. Pride Mobility Products Corporation

. Etac AB

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Mobility Aid Medical Device Market?

The leading corporations in the mobility aid medical device market are diligently working on devising revolutionary solutions including head-controlled drive systems, aiming to boost autonomous mobility for those grappling with significant physical constraints. A head-controlled drive system is an adaptive input device which enables users to maneuver powered mobility aids via head movements, resulting in intuitive and accessible operation for those with limited motor function. For example, Sunrise Medical GmbH, a German firm specializing in assistive mobility devices, unveiled the Switch-It Vigo Head Control in January 2024. This product incorporates an inconspicuous, wireless headset that responds to slight head movements, thus offering precise control over powered wheelchairs and integrated digital devices. Its sophisticated sensor technology and app-driven customization provide enhanced comfort and functionality for the users. This provides a custom-made, flexible mobility solution for individuals with intricate needs.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Mobility Aid Medical Device Market Growth

The mobility aid medical device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Mobility Lifts, Slings, Tricycles, Mobility Scooters

2) By Age Group: Pediatrics, Adults, Seniors

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Medical Equipment Dealers, Direct Sales

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wheelchairs: Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs, Pediatric Wheelchairs, Sports Wheelchairs

2) By Walking Aids: Walkers, Rollators, Crutches, Canes

3) By Mobility Lifts: Patient Lifts, Stair Lifts, Ceiling Lifts, Vehicle Lifts

4) By Slings: Transfer Slings, Positioning Slings, Toilet Slings, Bariatric Slings

5) By Tricycles: Adult Mobility Tricycles, Pediatric Tricycles, Electric Tricycles, Foldable Tricycles

6) By Mobility Scooters: 3-Wheel Scooters, 4-Wheel Scooters, Heavy-Duty Scooters, Travel Or Portable Scooters

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Mobility Aid Medical Device Market By 2025?

In the Mobility Aid Medical Device Global Market Report 2025, North America is noted as the leading region in terms of market size for the year 2024. Projections indicate that the fastest growth through the forecast period is expected in the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes coverage of various geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

