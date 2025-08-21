Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salmar - Mandatory Notification Of Trade


2025-08-21 07:46:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frode Arntsen, primary insider and CEO of SalMar ASA, has on 21 August 2025 acquired 3,200 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 490 per share. After the transaction, Frode Arntsen owns 12,524 shares in SalMar.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Attachment

  • PDMR form - Frode Arntsen

MENAFN21082025004107003653ID1109958217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search