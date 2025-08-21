VWO And Storyblok Join Forces To Simplify A/B Testing And Personalization For Marketers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VWO plugin brings testing and personalization directly into Storyblok.

- Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of StoryblokNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VWO, a leader in optimization and experimentation tools, today announced a meaningful integration with Storyblok, the world's first Headless Content Management System (CMS) for developers and marketers. The new VWO plugin enables marketers to run A/B tests and personalize content directly inside the Storyblok Visual Editor, eliminating the friction of switching tools or relying heavily on developer support.With this integration, marketers and content teams can test headlines, images, CTAs, and more where they're already creating content. VWO manages the setup and analysis so teams can launch experiments faster, learn what works, and continuously optimize pages for higher engagement and conversions.Teams can now:- Create, manage, and test content variations in one place, directly inside the Visual Editor.- Get real-time test results in your VWO account to make data-backed content decisions.- Personalize content for different audiences and launch A/B tests in seconds, without developer bottlenecks.“Hoping something works isn't a strategy,” said Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok.“Now, teams can launch tests instantly, without waiting on developer bandwidth, and start making decisions backed by real audience insights.”“With this integration, we're giving marketers and editors direct access to real performance data right where they're already working,” said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO.“No more toggling between tools, just powerful A/B testing integrated directly into your content workflow.”The strategic alignment of VWO's experimentation capabilities with Storyblok's visual CMS helps brands move faster, reduce friction in iteration, and deliver better outcomes.About StoryblokStoryblok is a headless CMS for marketers and developers who want to make a bigger, faster market impact. It frees you from the pain of legacy CMS platforms and empowers your teams to ship content quickly and build with complete flexibility. Legendary brands like Adidas, T-Mobile, and Renault use Storyblok to make content management fun and collaborative. It's Joyful HeadlessTM and it changes everything. Know more atAbout VWOVWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. Know more at

