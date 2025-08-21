Bombardier Transitions Los Angeles-Based Component Manufacturing Activities To Its New Moorpark Facility



Bombardier has picked Moorpark, California, for its newly relocated component manufacturing site

The new 46,000 sq. ft. space provides a modern and collaborative work environment that is perfectly suited to the expertise of Bombardier's highly skilled team A ribbon cutting ceremony held on August 20, 2025, brought together Janice Parvin, Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors representing the Fourth District, community leaders and Bombardier employees to mark this exciting milestone









MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the inauguration of its newly relocated and expanded component manufacturing facility in Moorpark, California. This milestone enhances the company's U.S. operations and underlines Bombardier's commitment to excellence in manufacturing. The Moorpark facility produces key components for the performance-leading Global 7500 and Global 8000(1) business jets. Bombardier held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new site on August 20, 2025, and welcomed Janice Parvin, Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors representing the Fourth District, community leaders as well as Bombardier employees to celebrate the transition.

The Moorpark site replaces Bombardier's previous Los Angeles-area operations acquired in 2022. The new site is home to 30 employees and is almost 46,000 square feet, boasting a bigger operational footprint. The facility now offers a more modern space that reflects the altitude of Bombardier's world-class business jets, the expertise of its highly skilled workforce and its advanced engineering capabilities.

“The relocation of our component manufacturing facility was an important move that not only secures our long-term presence in the California but also expands our manufacturing footprint in the United States,” said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT, and Bombardier Operational Excellence System.“The new Moorpark facility reflects our commitment to both our employees and our customers. It stands as a testament to Bombardier's dedication to cutting-edge innovation and offering high-quality jobs. We are proud to remain an integral part of the fabric of the California community and to continue strengthening our ties in the region.”

“We are pleased with Bombardier's investment in the area, which clearly states it as a strategic location for its highly skilled workforce. Its continued presence also reaffirms the State of California as a key player in the aerospace sector”, said Janice Parvin, Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors representing the Fourth District.

“With Bombardier's new facility, Moorpark is stepping onto the global stage as a hub for advanced manufacturing. This investment brings cutting-edge innovation, high-quality jobs, and lasting economic growth that will resonate across the region”, said John Bandek, Economic Development Manager, City of Moorpark.

Since leasing the Moorpark site last year, Bombardier has continued to grow its footprint in the region and across the United States as both an aircraft component manufacturer and service and support provider. The Moorpark site plays an integral role in Bombardier's global manufacturing network, producing key components for the company's industry-leading Global 7500 and Global 8000 business jets.

