Inflarx Announces Participation In September Investor Conferences

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

September 3 - 5, 2025 in New York, NY

Fireside chat on September 4th at 9:10 AM ET

InflaRx will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings on September 4th. A link to view the fireside chat live stream and its replay is available here .

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 8 - 10, 2025 in New York, NY

Presentation on September 9th at 3:30 PM ET

InflaRx will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings on September 9th. A link to register for the presentation live stream and its replay is available here .

About InflaRx

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5a receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx has developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

