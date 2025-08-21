Applied Materials To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate at the Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference on Thursday, Aug. 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.
Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 9 beginning at 10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: with a replay available the same day.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at .
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Liz Morali (financial community)
