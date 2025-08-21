The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market to Grow at 18.1% CAGR from 2025-2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for healthcare digital experience platform has seen a significant increase. The market is projected to expand from a worth of $1.89 billion in 2024 to a value of $2.23 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The historic growth phase has been influenced by factors such as the utilization of electronic health records, the popularity of telehealth services, the need for patient involvement instruments, the optimization of healthcare procedures, and the legislative drive for digital transformation.

The market size for the healthcare digital experience platform is poised for a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $4.34 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.1%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period can be linked to the rising requirement for customised patient experiences, burgeoning use of AI-driven healthcare solutions, increased adoption of remote monitoring, a focus on interoperability and data sharing, and escalated investments in healthcare-focused IT infrastructure. Key future trends encompass the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence, cloud-based platforms for digital experiences, real-time analytics with predictive insights, cooperation with IoT devices and wearables, and boosted data privacy and cyber-security solutions.

Download a free sample of the healthcare digital experience platform market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market?

The growth of the healthcare digital experience platform market is expected to be driven by the increasing acceptance of telehealth. Telehealth allows for remote provision of healthcare services and consultations utilizing digital communication technology. The convenience it offers by letting patients receive medical consultations and care from their own homes without the need to commute plays a significant role in its rising usage. The sleek, easy-to-use digital interfaces provided by a healthcare digital experience platform facilitate telehealth adoption by combining patient information, appointment bookings, and real-time communication, ensuring a consistent and personalized patient experience. For example, in March 2024, the Department of Health and Aged Care, a government department in Australia, revealed that the highest usage of telehealth in 2022–23 came from GPs (20%) and allied health (12%). Both GPs and non-GP specialists comprised 75% and 48% of all video consultations respectively. Hence, the growing acceptance of telehealth bolsters the expansion of the healthcare digital experience platform market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Optum Inc.

. Microsoft Corporation

. Accenture plc

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. Salesforce Inc.

. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

. Infosys Limited

. Adobe Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market?

Key players within the healthcare digital experience platform market are placing an emphasis on creating cutting-edge technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical documentation tools. These tools work to improve administrative operations and increase the efficiency of healthcare professionals. They incorporate natural language processing and AI models to automatically convert, summarise, and create clinical documentation drawn from conversations between patients and providers, considerably minimising manual input. A prime example is the product launched by Microsoft Corporation, an American technology firm, in October 2023: Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot. This generative AI tool is crafted to construct clinical summaries live from examination rooms and telehealth discussions. When securely combined with electronic health record (EHR) systems, this instrument lessens the clinicians' documentation load by nearly 40 minutes each day. Its capacity to precisely and securely record medical dialogues enhances the care quality, decreases stress, and strengthens patient-provider communications. This positions it as a revolutionary development in the healthcare digital experience platform market.

How Is The Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Segmented?

The healthcare digital experience platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Delivery Mode: On-Premises, Cloud Based

3) By Technology: Mobile Technology, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Telemedicine Solutions

4) By Application: Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Business-To-Business (B2B), Other Applications

5) By End Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Healthcare Payers, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Patient Engagement Platforms, Provider Engagement Platforms, Data Analytics Platforms, Cloud-Based Platforms, Mobile Health Platforms, Virtual Care Platforms

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services, Custom Development Services

View the full healthcare digital experience platform market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the global market for Healthcare Digital Experience Platforms. However, it is anticipated that the market will grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Other regions included in the report on the Healthcare Digital Experience Platform market include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2025

report/digital-experience-platform-global-market-report

Healthcare Information System Global Market Report 2025

report/healthcare-information-system-global-market-report

Healthcare Software As A Service Global Market Report 2025

report/healthcare-software-as-a-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.