India Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Outlook 2025-2033

The India orthopedic devices market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.53 billion by 2033 , expanding at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2025 to 2033 . Rising incidences of bone and joint disorders, an aging population, higher rates of road accidents, and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques are driving market growth. Increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and medical tourism are also boosting demand for advanced orthopedic devices in India.

Key Highlights



Market Size (2024): USD 2.62 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 4.53 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.80%

Growing burden of musculoskeletal disorders and osteoarthritis among elderly and obese populations

Expanding adoption of minimally invasive and robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries

Strong demand for trauma implants and joint replacements due to high accident rates in India Medical tourism and government-led healthcare initiatives fueling demand for advanced implants

How AI Is Transforming the Orthopedic Devices Market in India

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly integrated into orthopedic care, transforming both device innovation and surgical procedures:



AI-Assisted Surgery: Robotics and AI-powered navigation improving accuracy in joint replacement and spinal surgeries.

Predictive Analytics: AI models used to assess risk, predict recovery outcomes, and customize treatment.

Smart Orthopedic Implants: IoT-enabled implants monitoring healing progress and post-surgical performance.

Diagnostics & Imaging: AI-based image analysis helping early detection of bone degeneration and fractures. Rehabilitation Support: AI-driven wearables and apps aiding personalized physiotherapy and faster recovery.

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Aging Population: Rising elderly demographics leading to greater prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis.

Road Accidents & Sports Injuries: Significant demand for trauma implants and sports medicine devices.

Technological Innovations: Robotic surgery, 3D printing, and bioresorbable implants gaining traction.

Medical Tourism: India's cost-effective yet advanced orthopedic care attracting international patients. Government Initiatives: Programs like Ayushman Bharat improving access to advanced surgical treatments.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the India orthopedic devices market include:



Aesculap (B. Braun)

Enovis Corp

Conmed Corp

Smith & Nephew PLC

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Stryker Corp

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences CONMED Corporation

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

By Product Type



Joint Replacement / Orthopedic Implants



Lower Extremity Implants





Knee Implants





Hip Implants



Foot & Ankle Implants



Spinal Implants



Upper Extremity Implants





Elbow Implants





Hand & Wrist Implants

Shoulder Implants

Trauma



Implants



Accessories (Plates, Screws, Nails, Pins, Wires)

Instruments

Sports Medicine



Body Reconstruction & Repair



Accessories



Body Monitoring & Evaluation

Body Support & Recovery

Orthobiologics



Viscosupplementation



Demineralized Bone Matrix



Synthetic Bone Substitutes



Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)



Stem Cell Therapy



Allograft Others

By End User



Hospitals Outpatient Facilities

By Region



North India

West & Central India

South India East India

Latest Developments in the Industry



Growing adoption of robot-assisted knee and hip replacement surgeries in leading Indian hospitals.

Expansion of domestic manufacturing facilities under“Make in India” to reduce import dependency on implants.

Start-ups and MedTech innovators introducing affordable trauma implants and digital health platforms for orthopedic care. Rising collaborations between Indian healthcare providers and global orthopedic device manufacturers to expand patient access to advanced solutions.