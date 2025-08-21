South Africa: Higher Education And Training On Appointment Of Administrators To Services Sector Education And Training Authority (SETA), Local Government SETA (LGSETA), And Construction SETA (CETA)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Department of Higher Education and Training announces that, following consultation with the National Skills Authority (NSA) in terms of Section 15(1) of the Skills Development Act, the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, MP, has appointed administrators to the Services SETA, Local Government SETA (LGSETA), and Construction SETA (CETA).

This intervention follows serious and entrenched governance failures in these entities, including procurement irregularities, lapses in oversight, and board instability, which threatened their ability to deliver on their mandate to advance skills development.

The following appointments have been made:



Mr Matjie Lehlogonolo Alfred Masoga – Administrator of the Services SETA

Mr Dithabe Oupa Nkoane – Administrator of the Construction SETA (CETA) Mr Zukile Christopher Mvalo – Administrator of the Local Government SETA (LGSETA)

“This decision marks the first step in stabilising SETA governance. We cannot allow governance failures to erode the public's confidence in our skills development system. These administrators have a clear mandate to restore integrity, enforce consequence management where necessary, and ensure that learners and workers are not prejudiced by institutional weaknesses. Our goal is to reposition SETAs so they can contribute effectively to the fight against unemployment, poverty, and inequality,” said Minister Buti Manamela.

Brief biographies of the administrators



Mr Matjie Lehlogonolo Alfred Masoga is a seasoned public leader with extensive experience in governance, economic development, and strategic management. He is the former CEO of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (MMSEZ SOC), Group Executive at the Limpopo Economic Development Agency, and former Deputy Speaker of the Limpopo Legislature. He holds multiple postgraduate qualifications, including a Master of Management in Governance and Public Leadership, and is currently a PhD candidate in Public Affairs.

Mr Dithabe Oupa Nkoane has more than 20 years' experience in public administration, governance, and infrastructure development. He has served as Municipal Manager and Section 139 Administrator at Emfuleni Municipality, Acting City Manager of Tshwane, Head of City Planning in Ekurhuleni, and CEO of the Municipal Demarcation Board. He holds a Master's degree in Town and Regional Planning and has extensive experience in financial recovery, organisational turnaround, and spatial development. Mr Zukile Christopher Mvalo is the current Deputy Director-General for Skills Development at the Department of Higher Education and Training, with direct oversight of all 22 SETAs, the National Skills Authority, and the QCTO since 2013. He has a strong legal background, holding an LLM, LLB, and Postgraduate Diploma in Employment Law, alongside a Master's in Public Administration. He has also held senior executive roles in local government and corporate services.

Mandate of the administrators

The administrators' mandate is to:



Restore governance and financial integrity in line with the PFMA

Enforce consequence management where wrongdoing is found

Ensure core programmes, including learner support and employer partnerships, continue without disruption Oversee the proper reconstitution and appointment of new Accounting Authorities

The Minister wishes the administrators well in the execution of their duties.

