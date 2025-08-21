One Last Taste Of Summer: 7-Eleven, Inc. Offers Deals On Snacks, Subs And More Just In Time For Labor Day Weekend

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With deals designed to save both time and money, 7-Eleven has everything needed to keep the weekend running smoothly from start to finish:



$2 Snack Deals: Starting August 25, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can find favorites like Body Armor and Slim Jim Sticks for just $2, perfect for keeping cool, staying hydrated or grabbing a quick pick-me-up during weekend plans.*

7NOW® Delivery Savings : To make things even easier, 7NOW® Delivery is offering $20 off orders of $30 or more with promo code SLURPEE.** Whether hosting friends or running low on essentials, customers can get what they need delivered right to their door.

7-Eleven® Gold PassTM : Looking for extra convenience during the long weekend? 7-Eleven® Gold PassTM members have even more perks.*** The subscription service includes $0 delivery, extra 5¢ off per gallon and seven free drinks every month, including any size coffee, Big Gulp® or Slurpee® drink, helping customers stay stocked while enjoying the season's final stretch.

$5 Whole Subs: Craving a quick and satisfying meal? Speedy Café® locations will offer whole subs for just $5 during Labor Day weekend.**** The subs are freshly made and ready to enjoy between get-togethers or road trips. Fuel Deals: 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can save 11¢ per gallon on one fuel fill-up, starting August 26, making Labor Day weekend travel even more affordable.*****

7-Eleven is also helping customers go even farther this long weekend, no matter where they're headed, by offering deals at the pump. Customers verified through ID, including military members, teachers, students, first responders and nurses, can continue to save with 5¢ off per gallon at participating fuel locations.******

*Valid from 8/25/25 – 9/4/25. See app for more details. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid on 9/1/25 only for delivery orders. Promo: SLURPEE ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Available while supplies last.

*** Subscription required. Unless canceled before end of 30 day trial period, subscription will automatically renew at $9.95 per month. Limit 1 free drink per day, up to 7 free drinks per month. Fuel discount applies only at participating locations. Taxes and fees may apply. See full terms in 7-Eleven app for full details. If not using Try Free for 30 Days: Subscription required. Limit 1 free drink per day, up to 7 free drinks per month. Fuel discount applies only at participating locations. Taxes and fees may apply. See full terms in 7-Eleven app for full details. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**** Valid 8/28/25 – 9/1/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Available while supplies last.

***** Valid 8/26/25 – 9/2/25. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved. Available while supplies last.

****** Must be a registered 7Rewards member and verify community status with ID to participate. Valid on gasoline and diesel. Excludes Commercial diesel. Fuel savings can be redeemed at participating 7-Eleven branded gas stations. Discounts can be applied for fill-ups up to 40 gallons, and discounts can stack up to $1.50/gallon. If eligible for multiple ID communities, the highest eligible discount will apply. 7-Eleven has the right to end this promotion at any time. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-SelectTM private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 100 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.