Tier One Silver Announces Termination Of LIFE Offering
Tier One is seeking alternative financing options and will make an announcement in this regard if and when arranged.
About Tier One Silver
Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya but continues to investigate other potential projects of merit. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.
Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director
For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 729-0700 or visit the Company's website: .
Capital Markets Contact:
Julia Becker
...
Forward-Looking Information and General Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events in connection with an alternative financing. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regard to arranging an alternative financing.
Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
