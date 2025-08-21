Google Makes Iphone-To-Pixel 10 Migration Seamless With Simple Data Transfer

Google unveiled its tenth generation Pixel phones-the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold-at an event in New York last night. Starting at Rs 79,999, the Pixel 10 series will be available for purchase in India on August 28. With the release of the Pixel 10 series, Google is also making it simpler to go from the iPhone to the Pixel 10 series, assuming you have your sights set on the new Google phones. To move data, contacts, images, and more from an iPhone to an Android smartphone, Google has been providing the Android Switch app for iOS for years. More capabilities are now available with the Pixel 10, especially for people who are concerned about wallet contents, app data, and passwords.

You will receive an email prior to the phone's arrival if you purchase a Pixel 10 straight from the Google Store. By ensuring that information like stored cards, login passwords, and other crucial files are ready to be transferred, that message assists in getting your iPhone data ready for transfer. Once the new phone is unboxed, support continues. For Android novices, Pixel 10 smartphones offer contextual advice like how to take screenshots or shut off the device. Although they may seem simple, Google thinks they might help those who aren't familiar with Android's peculiarities feel less intimidated by the switch from iOS.

Another important factor is the redesigned My Pixel app. It is intended to function in tandem with the setup procedure, accelerating the process of becoming acquainted with Pixel's software and providing tailored guidance to make users feel at ease as soon as possible. Furthermore, regardless of the phone they use, new Pixel customers may continue to have smooth conversations with friends and family thanks to Google Messages with RCS.

This year, an AI-powered on-device assistance agent was added. Instant troubleshooting is possible with this virtual assistant, who can also put the user in touch with a real customer support agent if needed. The goal is to minimise annoyance and offer reassurance throughout the transition time. Google's proposition is straightforward: all you need to do is connect your old iPhone to your new Pixel 10 to access the majority of your data. By making the procedure as simple as possible, the business hopes to undermine Apple's renowned "closed garden" and get more consumers to test out a Pixel.