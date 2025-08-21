Karnataka: Mahesh Shetty Timarody Arrested Police Tighten Security Amid Crowd
Udupi: Mahesh Shetty Timarodi was arrested by Brahmavara police on Wednesday following a non-bailable warrant issued against him. The arrest comes after Timarodi repeatedly failed to appear at the police station despite receiving two prior warrants and official notices. His apprehension triggered a large gathering of supporters and locals, prompting the police to implement strict security measures to maintain law and order around the station. The tense situation highlighted both Timarodi's influence in the area and the authorities' efforts to prevent disruptions during the arrest process.
Key Reasons for Timarodi's Arrest
Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed that the arrest was carried out due to a non-bailable case pending against Timarodi. The primary reasons include his failure to respond to official police notices and his history of similar offenses, which classify him as a repeat offender.
Tense Atmosphere at the Police Station
News of Timarodi's arrival at the Brahmavara station quickly drew a large crowd of supporters, including women from the Dharmasthala self-help group. Police acted swiftly to control the situation, instructing the crowd to disperse and warning of strict action against any attempts to disrupt law and order.
Authorities restricted vehicular and pedestrian movement near the station, cleared roads around Brahmavara Karnataka, and erected barricades along the national highway to ensure security. SP Hariram Shankar reiterated that gatherings and protests in the area were strictly prohibited.
Arrival of Lawyers and Supporters Cheers
Prior to Timarodi's arrival, two lawyers, Deepak Navunda and Pramod Hande, reached Brahmavara police station with bail papers and the required security deposits. They confirmed that two non-bailable sections were filed against Timarodi.
Meanwhile, as Timarodi was being transported to Udupi via Karkala, a large group of his supporters gathered at Jodukatte in Karkala, cheering for him and momentarily creating a tense standoff with the police.
Mahesh Shetty Timarodi is currently under interrogation at the Brahmavara police station. The police have stated that further legal action will be taken based on the ongoing investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
