India Won't Host Or Tour Pakistan For Sports, But Asia Cup 2025 Clash On Cards

India has drawn a clear line on its sporting engagements with Pakistan, unveiling a new policy on Thursday that rules out bilateral competitions but permits participation in multi-nation tournaments such as the Asia Cup.

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India": Ministry of Youth and Affairs, Govt of India twitter/s1P0b1AbTT

No Bilateral Clashes

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that Indian athletes will not face Pakistan in any bilateral event, either on Indian soil or in Pakistan.

“India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country,” the ministry policy states.

“In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” it added.

The decision effectively ends any hope of India and Pakistan resuming direct sporting ties in the foreseeable future, a matter that has long been a subject of debate among fans and administrators alike.

Multilateral Tournaments Unaffected

Despite the freeze on bilateral ties, India clarified that its participation in international events will not be hindered. That means the men's cricket team will feature in the Asia Cup next month, where Pakistan is also a participant.

“We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is multilateral,” a ministry source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The source further clarified,“But Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions. But we will not stop them from multilateral events as we will abide by Olympic Charter.”

Read: India's Policy Towards International Sporting Events

With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events.

Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.

To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India.