Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michael J. Epstein Named To 2026 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America®, Honored As Lawyer Of The Year For Personal Injury Litigation In Hackensack

2025-08-21 07:02:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In addition to being named among the country's top attorneys, Epstein has received the prestigious 2026 "Lawyer of the Year" award for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in Hackensack. This distinction is awarded to only one lawyer in each practice area and geographic region, and it reflects exceptionally high feedback from fellow attorneys in the field.

"Being recognized by my peers in this way is an incredible honor," said Epstein. "These accolades reflect not only the trust of my colleagues but also the relentless dedication we bring to every case on behalf of our clients."

The Best Lawyers recognition is widely regarded as one of the most respected peer-review honors in the legal industry. Lawyers are selected through an extensive, confidential evaluation process based entirely on peer review and professional achievement.

About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

Founded by Barry Epstein over half a century ago, our firm values every client equally. With decades of experience as exceptional personal injury and civil trial lawyers, we are dedicated to mentoring the next generation while delivering personalized, honest communication. We stand by our clients at every step, committed to their pursuit of justice.

