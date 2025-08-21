Five Star Franchising Ranked No. 2 On Utah Business Fast 50 List For 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each annual iteration of the Fast 50 honors Utah-based companies that have exhibited significant five-year revenue growth, as well as meaningful revenue totals. The companies chosen are carefully audited to ensure financial accuracy and celebrated for the positive activity they bring to Utah's economy and its broader business community.

This year's honorees were celebrated at an exclusive event, held at the Grand American Hotel in Salt Lake City on Aug. 19.

"We're committed to growing every year: expanding the territories we serve, multiplying opportunities for franchise owners and diversifying our services to the end consumer," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "We're proud to be recognized on this list year after year because it underscores our sustained growth, and it highlights the opportunities we're creating throughout Utah and beyond."

The Fast 50 honor comes amidst a season of significant accolades for Five Star Franchising, among them inclusion on this year's respected Inc. 5000 list, another barometer of demonstrable business growth. Multiple Five Star brands have recently been recognized by Entrepreneur, including listings among the fastest-growing franchises and the best franchise brands for multi-unit owners.

"Even as the marketplace changes and the economy goes through seasons of uncertainty, our franchise systems remain robust and reliable," said Colt Florence, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development for Five Star Franchising. "We're thrilled to be in a place where we can create a lasting impact, right here in Utah, and to build something that's truly scalable."

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values - Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) - ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, most recently in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising .

