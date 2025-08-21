Kinderfarms Survey Finds Parents Want More From Their Kids' Wellness Products: Cleaner Ingredients And Effective Relief
Red Dye Ban Driving Increased Label Scrutiny
The results indicate that the January 2025 FDA Red Dye No. 3 Ban announcement has prompted a clear behavioral shift among parents:
-
47% of parents are now checking ingredient labels
39% of parents are now avoiding products with artificial dyes
73% of parents report concern about artificial dyes in hydration solutions and beverages specifically
Despite this scrutiny, only 36% of parents feel confident reading ingredient labels on children's wellness products, signaling a broader need for transparency and education in the category.
"Parents have long been forced to choose between clean ingredients or effective relief for their children. This survey indicates that today's families are not looking to compromise," said Kristin Recchiuti, CEO of KinderFarms. "At KinderFarms, we're proving that clean and effective can, and should, go hand in hand. We're setting a new standard in children's wellness, where parents can trust the ingredients and know they work."
Parents Want Efficacy Without Compromise
When asked about the most important attributes when selecting wellness products for their kids:
-
55% of parents say effectiveness is essential
49% say flavor is key to ensure kids will take the product
49% say avoiding artificial dyes is a must-have
This data underscores the reality that parents are no longer willing to settle. They want products that work, taste good, and are made with ingredients they trust.
This belief is the driving force behind every product we make at KinderFarms. "Parents shouldn't have to choose between clean ingredients and effective solutions for their kids," said Recchiuti. "KinderFarms is committed to setting a new standard of care that is rooted in transparency, trust, and the belief that kids and families deserve better, healthier options."
About KinderFarms
Co-founded by parents Jessica Biel and Jeremy Adams, KinderFarms is dedicated to providing effective, 'kinder' alternatives to outdated kids' OTC medicines and family health products sold in the pharmacy aisle. Delicious and free from unnecessary additives. KinderFarms products never contain artificial sweeteners, flavors, or synthetic dyes, and are vegan, kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO Project Verified. KinderFarms' products are available in over 25,000 stores nationwide and include KinderMed - a line of clean over-the-counter medicines and supplements for children, and KinderLyte – a non-GMO oral electrolyte that meets the WHO gold standard for rehydration solutions.
Survey Methodology:
KRC Research. (2025, June). Nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. parents and caregivers of children ages 1–11, commissioned by KinderFarms.
SOURCE KinderFarms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment