Kinderfarms Survey Finds Parents Want More From Their Kids' Wellness Products: Cleaner Ingredients And Effective Relief

MENAFN - PR Newswire) KinderFarms in partnership with KRC Research surveyed 1,000 nationally representative sample of U.S. adults with children between the ages of one and eleven in June 2025. Results found that 96% of parents believe products like electrolyte hydration solutions and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines should contain clean ingredients, and 70% are actively seeking clean-label options for their children. However, 67% of parents still believe clean products are not as effective as leading conventional brands, highlighting a perceived trade-off that continues to shape purchase decisions.

Red Dye Ban Driving Increased Label Scrutiny

The results indicate that the January 2025 FDA Red Dye No. 3 Ban announcement has prompted a clear behavioral shift among parents:



47% of parents are now checking ingredient labels

39% of parents are now avoiding products with artificial dyes 73% of parents report concern about artificial dyes in hydration solutions and beverages specifically

Despite this scrutiny, only 36% of parents feel confident reading ingredient labels on children's wellness products, signaling a broader need for transparency and education in the category.

"Parents have long been forced to choose between clean ingredients or effective relief for their children. This survey indicates that today's families are not looking to compromise," said Kristin Recchiuti, CEO of KinderFarms. "At KinderFarms, we're proving that clean and effective can, and should, go hand in hand. We're setting a new standard in children's wellness, where parents can trust the ingredients and know they work."

Parents Want Efficacy Without Compromise

When asked about the most important attributes when selecting wellness products for their kids:



55% of parents say effectiveness is essential

49% say flavor is key to ensure kids will take the product 49% say avoiding artificial dyes is a must-have

This data underscores the reality that parents are no longer willing to settle. They want products that work, taste good, and are made with ingredients they trust.

This belief is the driving force behind every product we make at KinderFarms. "Parents shouldn't have to choose between clean ingredients and effective solutions for their kids," said Recchiuti. "KinderFarms is committed to setting a new standard of care that is rooted in transparency, trust, and the belief that kids and families deserve better, healthier options."

About KinderFarms

Co-founded by parents Jessica Biel and Jeremy Adams, KinderFarms is dedicated to providing effective, 'kinder' alternatives to outdated kids' OTC medicines and family health products sold in the pharmacy aisle. Delicious and free from unnecessary additives. KinderFarms products never contain artificial sweeteners, flavors, or synthetic dyes, and are vegan, kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO Project Verified. KinderFarms' products are available in over 25,000 stores nationwide and include KinderMed - a line of clean over-the-counter medicines and supplements for children, and KinderLyte – a non-GMO oral electrolyte that meets the WHO gold standard for rehydration solutions.

Survey Methodology:

KRC Research. (2025, June). Nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. parents and caregivers of children ages 1–11, commissioned by KinderFarms.

SOURCE KinderFarms