ADP To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced that members of its management team will present at Citi's Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at 10:10 a.m. ET.
Links to the live webcast and an archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at adp.
About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP )
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously aims to solve complex business challenges for our clients and their workers. A lways D esigning for P eople means ADP focuses on people, leveraging our unparalleled data insights and innovative technology to elevate human potential. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries trust ADP's unique expertise and exceptional service to support their people and drive their businesses forward. Learn more at ADP.
ADP - Investor Relations
Investor Relations Contacts:
Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]
Rebecca Koar
203.882.7313
[email protected]
ADP - Media
Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
