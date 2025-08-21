Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADP To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-08-21 07:02:29
ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced that members of its management team will present at Citi's Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Links to the live webcast and an archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at adp.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP )

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously aims to solve complex business challenges for our clients and their workers. A lways D esigning for P eople means ADP focuses on people, leveraging our unparalleled data insights and innovative technology to elevate human potential. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries trust ADP's unique expertise and exceptional service to support their people and drive their businesses forward. Learn more at ADP.

