C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia: Discussions To Focus On Driving Energy Resilience And Economic Growth For Commercial And Industrial Sectors

With just one week until the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zambia (27-28 August 2025) ( ) at The Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka, the event's keynote and plenary sessions promise to deliver critical insights into Zambia's energy transition, supporting Mission 300's goal of 10,000MW by 2030 and fostering private sector growth in agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism.

The first day commences with a ministerial keynote by Hon Minister Makozo Chikote, Ministry of Energy of Zambia. This address will outline strategies to enhance private sector participation in the power sector amid rising demand.

The keynote will be followed by a view from the Zimbabwean Energy Intensive Users Group, and then a presentation on the M300 Energy Compact, emphasizing policy frameworks and the direction of travel for the Government of Zambia on topics like the Multi-Year Tariff Framework, Electricity Open Access Framework, Net Metering, and Energy Single Licensing System. These initiatives aim to mobilize $11.9 billion in investments, with $9.5 billion from private sources, while bolstering ZESCO's continued role as primary provider of power. The day includes a pivotal panel on mitigating energy risks for business continuity, moderated by Dr Johnstone Chikwanda, a well know energy expert. Panellists include:



Chabuka Kawesha, Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Muntanga Lindunda, Zambia Association of Manufacturers

Judy Ngumbi, Farmers Association of Zambia

Helen Zulu, ENGIE Energy Access Hilton Mwape Fulele, Copperbelt Energy Corporation

Day 2 opens with a plenary hosted by Chabuka Kawesha, Vice President (South Block), Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, followed by an overview of Zambia's Open Access Regime promulgated under the Electricity Act of 2019, promoting market liberalisation and increasing private sector involvement.

A panel on Open Access's role in reshaping the energy sector, moderated by Mbiko Banda from Africa GreenCo, features senior representatives from Copperbelt Energy Corporation, the Ministry of Energy and ZESCO. Discussions will cover policy objectives, economic impacts, private opportunities and challenges.

Aligning discussions with the M300 compact and goals outlined by the Government of Zambia ensures that the interconnectedness of public and private sector in the success of power delivery and economic development is clearly demonstrated.

The recently aired webinar, "Copperbelt Mining: Energy Infrastructure Trends and Opportunities," offers a taste of the discussions to be expected at the C&I Energy+Storage Summit Zambia and is available to view on demand ( ). It explores hybrid, solar, and storage system options to combat diesel costs and volatility, with real-world examples and investment insights for mining leaders.

