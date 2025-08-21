Kolkata Lawyer, Son 'Thrashed' By Cops In Plain Clothes Complaint In HC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) Calcutta High Court lawyer Manujendra Narayan Roy and his son Sourindra Narayan Roy have alleged that they were attacked and thrashed by policemen in civilian clothes near their residence in Kolkata's Salt Lake area.

The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday night. Manujendra Narayan Roy is the son of retired Calcutta High Court judge Ranendra Narayan Roy. A case has been lodged at Bidhannagar East Police Station over the incident.

Alleging police assault, the lawyer's family filed a case in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday and sought an urgent hearing. This application was made by lawyer Anindya Lahiri in the court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. The single bench has approved the filing of the case, and the hearing is likely to be held later in the day.

Incidentally, lawyer Manujendra Narayan Roy and his son, a law student Sourindra Narayan Roy, are residents of AK-136 in Salt Lake. Sourindra alleged that two police personnel, one namely Tushar Kumar Chandra (ASI, Bidhannagar East PS) in civilian clothes, beat him, following an altercation over the parking of their car.

At that time, Sourindra called his father for help, who rushed to the spot. In this incident, Sourindra Narayan Roy suffered a head injury, and his father's pelvic bone was broken.

"The policemen then beat him up as well. They pushed him hard on the road. He has received a spine injury and will undergo surgery. He is currently admitted to a private hospital. We are living in fear now," said Sourindra.

According to him, their car was parked 25 meters away from the house. When he came to pick up the car at night, there was an argument with the police, and then the alleged assault took place. He said they were assaulted in front of their house for no concrete reason.

Lawyer Anindya Lahiri said the CCTV footage should be immediately ordered to be preserved for investigative purposes.