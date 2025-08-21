Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Final Terms For Mortgage-Covered Bonds (SDRO's) Issued By Realkredit Danmark A/S


2025-08-21 06:33:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage-coverd bonds (SDRO's).

The new mortgage-covered bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The new mortgage-covered bonds are covered by the "Base prospectus for mortgage-covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S."

The base prospectus is available on Realkredit Danmark's website at .
The final terms are hereby published.

Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68 if you have any questions.

Attachments

  • NewFinalTerms16G AUG2025UK
  • NewFinalTerms15G AUG2025UK

MENAFN21082025004107003653ID1109957865

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search