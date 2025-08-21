Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa: Tourism Committee Chairperson Notes Dissolution Of South African (SA) Tourism Board By Minister De Lille


2025-08-21 06:16:16
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Ms Ronalda Nalumango, has noted with concern the dissolution, with immediate effect, of the South African Tourism Board by the Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille.

According to media reports, the minister dissolved the Board because it exceeded its powers by appointing a board member to carry out some of the functions of the previous Chairperson, Professor Gregory Davids, who resigned in July. It was further reported that the Board contravened its own charter by holding a special Board meeting that the Chairperson did not convene.

Ms Nalumango said that the committee will invite the minister to brief it on her decision to dissolve the South African Tourism Board.

“We look forward to hearing from her about this development, particularly in light of the committee's earlier engagement on her commitments to take South African Tourism to new heights when she marked 100 days since her appointment as minister,” said Ms Nalumango.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

