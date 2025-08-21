South Africa: Tourism Committee Chairperson Notes Dissolution Of South African (SA) Tourism Board By Minister De Lille
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Ms Ronalda Nalumango, has noted with concern the dissolution, with immediate effect, of the South African Tourism Board by the Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille.
According to media reports, the minister dissolved the Board because it exceeded its powers by appointing a board member to carry out some of the functions of the previous Chairperson, Professor Gregory Davids, who resigned in July. It was further reported that the Board contravened its own charter by holding a special Board meeting that the Chairperson did not convene.
Ms Nalumango said that the committee will invite the minister to brief it on her decision to dissolve the South African Tourism Board.
“We look forward to hearing from her about this development, particularly in light of the committee's earlier engagement on her commitments to take South African Tourism to new heights when she marked 100 days since her appointment as minister,” said Ms Nalumango.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment