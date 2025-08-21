403
U.S. Pullback From Military Events With Brazil Exposes Strain But Leaves Core Cooperation Intact
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Air Force confirmed that the United States canceled the Space Conference of the Americas, scheduled for July in Brasília. The U.S. Southern Command had planned the meeting with Brazil, but Washington withdrew on July 23 without explanation.
Shortly after, Brazil's Navy suspended Operation Formosa, its largest annual drill, citing budget limits. These cancellations come during a sharp downturn in relations.
The U.S. Treasury and State Department recently sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act and revoked visas for other officials.
At the same time, Washington imposed a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods. Brazil challenged the measure at the World Trade Organization, while the U.S. defended it on national security grounds.
The tension disrupts a cooperation track that had grown over the past decade. U.S. Marines had participated in Operation Formosa almost every year, and in 2024 both American and Chinese troops trained alongside Brazilian forces for the first time.
The participation of 54 U.S. Marines and 33 Chinese Navy personnel made that exercise especially symbolic. The sudden suspension of the 2025 edition removes a visible sign of Brazil balancing ties between the two powers.
Yet cooperation has not stopped altogether. In late July, U.S. C-17 cargo planes flew into Campo Grande to support Exercise Tápio 2025, a Brazilian-led drill focused on irregular warfare, electronic defense, and peacekeeping.
Another joint exercise, CORE 2025, remains scheduled for November in Pernambuco, with U.S. and Brazilian troops training together in the Caatinga region.
The underlying story is about recalibration, not rupture. Washington is scaling back symbolic engagements while protecting operational cooperation that both militaries value.
For Brazil, the cancellations expose the cost of political friction with its largest trade partner, even as it builds deeper military links with China.
For businesses, the combination of tariffs and uncertainty in defense coordination signals risk, but the survival of joint exercises shows neither side wants to sever practical ties.
The United States is sending a message without breaking ties: political disputes have real costs, but shared defense and trade interests keep doors from closing.
