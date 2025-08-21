Tesla's German Plant Partially Evacuated After Fire At Battery Processing Site: Report

Tesla reportedly faced another fire incident at its factory in Brandenburg, Germany, Reuters and other news outlets were reporting early Thursday, quoting a report in German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The fire broke out in a building processing battery packs, and parts of the plant have been evacuated since Monday.

Tesla hasn't commented on the news, and the cause of the fire and the degree of damage were not immediately clear.

Tesla's Giga Berlin-Brandenburg faced multiple days of production halt and losses amounting to "several hundred million euros" in March last year, after power lines were damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Tesla shares were unchanged in premarket trading on Thursday. Up till the last close, the stock has lost 20% year-to-date, due to demand weakness in the EV market amid economic uncertainties.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Tesla has been 'bearish' for the past two days.

