Man Claims Woman Colleague Is Having 'Extramarital Affair', Asks How To Inform Her Husband. Internet Reacts
A user named Ayush Singh wrote,“A girl in my office is having an extramarital affair, how do I inform her husband (I don't know him but I really wanna warn him).”
The tweet quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. Many users strongly advised against interfering in someone else's marriage.Also Read | Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? FBI's 'most wanted' arrested in India
“Why? What's your issue with it?” one person commented. Another warned,“Don't meddle into someone else's life, you may regret later.”
Some even pointed out the risks of such actions.“What if her husband doesn't believe you and ends up attacking you?” wrote another.
Others tried to offer alternative suggestions, including informing the other man's wife or raising the matter with HR if it was affecting the workplace.
The post has sparked a broader discussion on the internet about boundaries, privacy, and whether it is ever appropriate to intervene in a colleague's relationships.Also Read | Dakota Johnson digs deep to deliver energy for movie Splitsville
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman working as an auditor for a company - whose name remains anonymous - said she was“bullied and humiliated” after a group of people ridiculed her during free hours, saying“kutte baitha diye h humare piche” (they appointed dogs to watch over).Also Read | Earthquake today: 3.5 magnitude hits Kashmir's Kupwara district
The woman, who narrated her ordeal on Reddit in r/indianworkplace under the subreddit pookie, shared that she works as an external employee - an auditor with an ABC institution. She added that during lunch hours the whole team randomly began discussing the topic of“audit”, when one of the employees delivered insulting remarks while others laughed and pointed at her.
