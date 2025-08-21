Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Only 28% Of Homes On The Market Are Affordable For A Typical Household


  • Buying power is down nearly $30,000 nationally since 2019, despite a 15.7% rise in median income
  • Higher mortgage rates are costing buyers an extra $7,200 per year in financing for a $400,000 home

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market defined by higher interest rates and persistent affordability challenges, a new report from Realtor ® reveals just how far buyers' budgets are being stretched. According to the August 2025 Buying Power Report, only 28.0% of homes on the market were priced within reach of the typical household as the maximum affordable home price for a median-income household in the U.S. has fallen to $298,000. The figure is down nearly $30,000 from $325,000, which is where it sat in 2019.

"Even as incomes grow, higher interest rates have eroded the real-world purchasing power of the typical American household," said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, Realtor®. "This dynamic is forcing many buyers to adjust their expectations, whether that means looking for smaller homes, moving farther out, or delaying the dream of homeownership altogether."

And while wages have risen 15.7% in the same time frame, they haven't kept pace with borrowing costs. With mortgage rates hovering near 6.75% through July, the monthly mortgage payment on a $320,000 fixed-rate loan is $600 higher than it would have been at 2019's average rate. That's an additional $7,200 a year out of the average buyer's pocket, and that payment won't buy what it used to. In 2019 a $320,000 loan would have covered the entire median home price while today it would need to be accompanied by a nearly 28% down payment to buy the typical-listing (priced at $439,450).

Where Buyers Have Been Hit Hardest
 Buying power has dropped most dramatically in metros like Milwaukee, Wis., Houston,Texas, Baltimore, Md. New York City, and Kansas City, Mo., all of which have seen declines of 9–10.5% in what the median earner can afford. In Milwaukee, for example, which experienced the highest buying power percentage decrease of 10.5%, the maximum affordable home price fell from $314,000 to $281,000, a $33,000 drop.

While affordability declined, these metros still had a relatively high share of affordable homes-except for New York, where just 13.1% of listings in July were within reach of a median-income household.

Metro

2019 Max
Target
Home
Price

Share of
Homes For
Sale <
Target (July
2019)

2025 Max
Target
Home
Price

Share of
Homes
For Sale
< Target
(July
2025)

Difference
in Max
Target
Price
(2025 vs
2019)

Change
in
Buying
Power
(%)

Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

$314,000

58.2 %

$281,000

28.3 %

-$33,000

-10.5 %

Houston-Pasadena-The
Woodlands, TX

$330,000

59.2 %

$299,000

32.4 %

-$31,000

-9.4 %

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

$397,000

63.1 %

$360,000

42.7 %

-$37,000

-9.3 %

New York-Newark-Jersey City,
NY-NJ

$397,000

28.2 %

$360,000

13.1 %

-$37,000

-9.3 %

Kansas City, MO-KS

$335,000

63.5 %

$304,000

34.2 %

-$31,000

-9.3 %

Where Has Buying Power Grown the Most?
 Only six of the 50 largest U.S. metros saw buying power increase since 2019. Leading the way was Cleveland, Ohio, where strong wage gains helped boost the affordable home price from $249,000 to $260,000 (+4.4%). Also, an impressive 50% of inventory on the market in Cleveland in July was affordable to median-earning households.

Pandemic boomtowns like Phoenix, Ariz., Tampa, Fla., and Austin have seen a slight boost in buying power thanks to rising wages. But even with that progress, rapid home price growth has outpaced income gains, leaving few truly affordable options. In fact, in all six markets where buying power has improved, the share of homes affordable to median-income buyers is still lower than it was in 2019.

Metro

2019 Max
Target
Home
Price

Share of
Homes For
Sale <
Target (July
2019)

2025 Max
Target
Home
Price

Share of
Homes
For Sale <
Target
(July
2025)

Difference
in Max
Target
Price
(2025 vs
2019)

Change
in
Buying
Power
(%)

Cleveland, OH

$249,000

65.4 %

$260,000

50.0 %

$11,000

4.4 %

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

$324,000

50.0 %

$332,000

13.7 %

$8,000

2.5 %

Richmond, VA

$326,000

56.8 %

$331,000

24.8 %

$5,000

1.5 %

Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood,
IN

$298,000

64.3 %

$302,000

43.4 %

$4,000

1.3 %

Tampa-St. Petersburg-
Clearwater, FL

$276,000

54.0 %

$277,000

21.6 %

$1,000

0.4 %

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos,
TX

$387,000

57.7 %

$388,000

31.5 %

$1,000

0.3 %

The Impact of Shrinking Buying Power and What Would Alleviate It?
 Shrinking buying power isn't just a matter of dollars and cents, it's reshaping buyer behavior. As affordability declines, many buyers are competing more aggressively for lower-priced homes, turning to rentals when homeownership feels out of reach, or delaying their plans altogether-especially younger households without existing equity. This shift in demand also affects sellers, who may need to adjust pricing expectations or prepare for a longer time on market. Looking ahead, restoring lost buying power will likely depend on a combination of modestly lower mortgage rates, stronger wage growth, and most critically, a boost in housing supply, particularly in the affordable segment. Until those conditions improve, today's buyers will need to remain both strategic and flexible in navigating the market.

50 Largest Metros Data Changes in Buying Power Since 2019 (Alphabetical)

Geography

Median
2019 HH
Income

2019 Max
Target
Home
Price

Share of
Homes
For Sale
< Target
(July
2019)

Median
2025 HH
Income

2025 Max
Target
Home
Price

Share of
Homes
For Sale
< Target
(July
2025)

Difference
in Max
Target
Price
(2025 vs
2019)

Change
in
Buying
Power
(%)

USA

$68,073

$325,000

55.7 %

$78,770

$298,000

28.0 %

-$27,000

-8.3 %

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell,
GA

$71,742

$343,000

60.7 %

$87,947

$333,000

31.4 %

-$10,000

-2.9 %

Austin-Round Rock-San
Marcos, TX

$80,954

$387,000

57.7 %

$102,412

$388,000

31.5 %

$1,000

0.3 %

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson,
MD

$83,160

$397,000

63.1 %

$95,068

$360,000

42.7 %

-$37,000

-9.3 %

Birmingham, AL

$58,366

$279,000

58.2 %

$71,644

$271,000

41.3 %

-$8,000

-2.9 %

Boston-Cambridge-Newton,
MA-NH

$94,430

$451,000

38.1 %

$109,295

$414,000

9.6 %

-$37,000

-8.2 %

Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

$60,105

$287,000

70.1 %

$71,055

$269,000

47.1 %

-$18,000

-6.3 %

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia,
NC-SC

$66,399

$317,000

50.7 %

$81,514

$309,000

20.8 %

-$8,000

-2.5 %

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN

$75,379

$360,000

62.3 %

$86,627

$328,000

41.2 %

-$32,000

-8.9 %

Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

$66,825

$319,000

68.9 %

$80,109

$303,000

43.1 %

-$16,000

-5.0 %

Cleveland, OH

52,178

$249,000

65.4 %

$68,695

$260,000

49.9 %

$11,000

4.4 %

Columbus, OH

$67,207

$321,000

64.6 %

$80,469

$305,000

34.8 %

-$16,000

-5.0 %

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

$72,265

$345,000

55.6 %

$88,783

$336,000

30.1 %

-$9,000

-2.6 %

Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO

$85,641

$409,000

37.9 %

$106,833

$405,000

19.2 %

-$4,000

-1.0 %

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

$63,474

$303,000

63.5 %

$72,493

$275,000

48.8 %

-$28,000

-9.2 %

Grand Rapids-Wyoming-
Kentwood, MI

$65,739

$314,000

63.5 %

$82,065

$311,000

31.9 %

-$3,000

-1.0 %

Hartford-West Hartford-East
Hartford, CT

$77,005

$368,000

68.6 %

$94,838

$359,000

36.8 %

-$9,000

-2.4 %

Houston-Pasadena-The
Woodlands, TX

$69,193

$330,000

59.2 %

$78,845

$299,000

32.4 %

-$31,000

-9.4 %

Indianapolis-Carmel-
Greenwood, IN

$62,502

$298,000

64.3 %

$79,724

$302,000

43.4 %

$4,000

1.3 %

Jacksonville, FL

$65,880

$315,000

58.4 %

$81,893

$310,000

32.1 %

-$5,000

-1.6 %

Kansas City, MO-KS

$70,215

$335,000

63.5 %

$80,127

$304,000

34.2 %

-$31,000

-9.3 %

Las Vegas-Henderson-North
Las Vegas, NV

$62,107

$297,000

43.8 %

$72,504

$275,000

12.8 %

-$22,000

-7.4 %

Los Angeles-Long Beach-
Anaheim, CA

$77,774

$371,000

10.3 %

$91,380

$346,000

1.6 %

-$25,000

-6.7 %

Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-
IN

$61,172

$292,000

64.7 %

$72,566

$275,000

40.9 %

-$17,000

-5.8 %

Memphis, TN-MS-AR

$54,859

$262,000

61.4 %

$66,946

$254,000

35.3 %

-$8,000

-3.1 %

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West
Palm Beach, FL

$60,141

$287,000

36.9 %

$74,274

$281,000

23.4 %

-$6,000

-2.1 %

Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

$65,845

$314,000

58.2 %

$74,222

$281,000

28.3 %

-$33,000

-10.5 %

Minneapolis-St. Paul-
Bloomington, MN-WI

$83,698

$400,000

67.3 %

$96,855

$367,000

37.0 %

-$33,000

-8.3 %

Nashville-Davidson--
Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

$70,262

$335,000

46.4 %

$85,166

$323,000

11.8 %

-$12,000

-3.6 %

New York-Newark-Jersey City,
NY-NJ

$83,160

$397,000

28.2 %

$94,960

$360,000

13.1 %

-$37,000

-9.3 %

Oklahoma City, OK

$60,605

$289,000

62.9 %

$71,503

$271,000

40.5 %

-$18,000

-6.2 %

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford,
FL

$61,876

$295,000

51.3 %

$74,895

$284,000

18.2 %

-$11,000

-3.7 %

Philadelphia-Camden-
Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

$74,533

$356,000

65.0 %

$88,483

$335,000

38.7 %

-$21,000

-5.9 %

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

$67,896

$324,000

50.0 %

$87,718

$332,000

13.7 %

$8,000

2.5 %

Pittsburgh, PA

$62,638

$299,000

71.6 %

$72,935

$276,000

54.6 %

-$23,000

-7.7 %

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro,
OR-WA

$78,439

$375,000

30.1 %

$94,748

$359,000

11.4 %

-$16,000

-4.3 %

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

$70,967

$339,000

49.5 %

$85,421

$324,000

8.4 %

-$15,000

-4.4 %

Raleigh-Cary, NC

$80,096

$382,000

60.3 %

$98,138

$372,000

29.7 %

-$10,000

-2.6 %

Richmond, VA

$68,324

$326,000

56.8 %

$87,394

$331,000

24.8 %

$5,000

1.5 %

Riverside-San Bernardino-
Ontario, CA

$70,954

$339,000

36.1 %

$86,146

$326,000

8.5 %

-$13,000

-3.8 %

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom,
CA

$76,706

$366,000

29.6 %

$93,641

$355,000

8.0 %

-$11,000

-3.0 %

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

$62,355

$298,000

58.5 %

$73,281

$278,000

34.2 %

-$20,000

-6.7 %

San Diego-Chula Vista-
Carlsbad, CA

$83,985

$401,000

14.0 %

$103,066

$390,000

3.2 %

-$11,000

-2.7 %

San Francisco-Oakland-
Fremont, CA

$114,696

$548,000

18.4 %

$133,542

$506,000

11.9 %

-$42,000

-7.7 %

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa
Clara, CA

$130,865

$625,000

9.9 %

$156,664

$593,000

6.3 %

-$32,000

-5.1 %

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

$94,027

$449,000

33.6 %

$113,456

$430,000

11.0 %

-$19,000

-4.2 %

St. Louis, MO-IL

$66,417

$317,000

72.9 %

$79,869

$303,000

52.2 %

-$14,000

-4.4 %

Tampa-St. Petersburg-
Clearwater, FL

$57,906

$276,000

54.0 %

$73,079

$277,000

21.6 %

$1,000

0.4 %

Tucson, AZ

$56,169

$268,000

53.7 %

$67,909

$257,000

11.7 %

-$11,000

-4.1 %

Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-
Norfolk, VA-NC

$69,329

$331,000

60.7 %

$80,312

$304,000

26.0 %

-$27,000

-8.2 %

Washington-Arlington-
Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

$105,659

$504,000

58.7 %

$123,209

$467,000

31.8 %

-$37,000

-7.3 %

Methodology:
 2019 income data from 1-year ACS, 2025 income data from Claritas and is based on the latest census income estimates. Housing payments include principal and interest only, assuming 20% down payment, a 4% mortgage interest rate for 2019 and 6.74% mortgage rate for 2025. Maximum affordable housing payment calculated using the 30% affordability rule of thumb.

About Realtor ®
 Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Asees Singh, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor

