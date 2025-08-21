Ducommun To Participate In Jefferies Industrials Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 3, 2025. A general presentation will be held at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Additional information will be posted on the Company's website at when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at . Institutional investors are welcome to contact Jefferies to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit .

