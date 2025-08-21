403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White House Sees Hope in Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Washington now perceives genuine opportunities for achieving a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
US President Donald Trump is advocating for negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s leader Vladimir Zelensky as the “next phase of the peace process,” Leavitt stated during a press briefing on Tuesday.
“Before President Trump’s landslide victory last November, there was no end in sight to this bloodshed,” she told reporters.
“Now, there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel and an opportunity for lasting peace.”
Leavitt noted that last week’s summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska was “very productive, and many key points were agreed to between the two leaders.”
This development, she added, “opened the doors” for the upcoming stage of negotiations.
On Monday, Trump convened a meeting with Zelensky and several European NATO leaders to deliberate on the subsequent steps in the Ukraine peace process.
In a Tuesday interview with Fox News, the US president expressed hope that Zelensky would “do what he has to do” to achieve peace with Russia. “He has to show some flexibility,” Trump emphasized.
US President Donald Trump is advocating for negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s leader Vladimir Zelensky as the “next phase of the peace process,” Leavitt stated during a press briefing on Tuesday.
“Before President Trump’s landslide victory last November, there was no end in sight to this bloodshed,” she told reporters.
“Now, there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel and an opportunity for lasting peace.”
Leavitt noted that last week’s summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska was “very productive, and many key points were agreed to between the two leaders.”
This development, she added, “opened the doors” for the upcoming stage of negotiations.
On Monday, Trump convened a meeting with Zelensky and several European NATO leaders to deliberate on the subsequent steps in the Ukraine peace process.
In a Tuesday interview with Fox News, the US president expressed hope that Zelensky would “do what he has to do” to achieve peace with Russia. “He has to show some flexibility,” Trump emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment