Judge Frank Caprio Passed, But His Never Give Up Day Message Lives On

#NeverGiveUpDay

#NeverGiveUpDay

#NeverGiveUpDay

#NeverGiveUpDay

Just Days Before His Passing, Judge Frank Caprio Urged the World to Persevere-His Final Message Now Inspires Never Give Up Day Celebrations Across the Globe

- Alain HoroitPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just two days before his passing, beloved Judge Frank Caprio released a heartfelt video in honor of Never Give Up Day , celebrated annually on August 18 . In the video, Judge Caprio shared reflections on overcoming life's challenges, demonstrating his trademark wisdom, kindness, and unwavering optimism. The message, now widely circulated, is a powerful testament to the resilience and courage he championed throughout his life. Watch the video hereJudge Caprio's final message embodies the essence of Never Give Up Day: the recognition that perseverance is not just a personal value but a force that inspires others. Through his words, he reminded audiences that setbacks are part of life, yet they can be overcome with determination, hope, and the willingness to keep moving forward. His encouragement serves as a lasting example of what it means to live by the principles of courage, patience, and resilience.Never Give Up Day, founded by Alain Horoit, was created to honor those who refuse to surrender to adversity, no matter the obstacles they face. Launched after Horoit experienced the loss of his 20-year business and rebuilt his life through perseverance, the day has since become a global celebration of courage and determination. Today, Never Give Up Day is proclaimed by mayors in over 130 cities across the United States and Canada and is observed in more than 40 countries worldwide.In recent years, Never Give Up Day has experienced remarkable growth, particularly in Spanish-speaking countries, where it is celebrated as Día de Nunca Rendirse. Media coverage, including radio and television interviews, along with social media engagement, has spread the message far and wide, helping to inspire people from all walks of life to embrace the spirit of persistence. From local communities to multinational brands, the movement continues to gain traction as more organizations, schools, and businesses recognize the value of encouraging resilience and positive action.Alain Horoit, founder of Never Give Up Day, commented on Judge Caprio's contribution:"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Judge Frank Caprio. Just days ago, he shared a powerful message for Never Give Up Day, encouraging people everywhere to persevere through life's challenges. His wisdom, kindness, and spirit will always inspire us. May his memory be a blessing."Judge Caprio's participation in Never Give Up Day highlights the universal resonance of the movement. His final message transcends profession, title, or circumstance; it reminds us that the values of persistence, courage, and optimism are relevant to everyone. By sharing his experiences and urging others to never give up, Judge Caprio has left a legacy that will continue to inspire countless individuals, families, and communities.Never Give Up Day is more than just a date on the calendar-it is a global platform for encouragement, reflection, and action. From small personal stories of triumph to large-scale initiatives by schools, gyms, and corporations, the day celebrates the human spirit's ability to overcome and persevere. Judge Caprio's message will remain a central part of the day's legacy, illustrating how one individual's words and example can ripple across the globe, motivating others to rise above challenges and continue striving toward their goals.As the world remembers Judge Frank Caprio, his message lives on through Never Give Up Day, inspiring people to face life's obstacles with courage and determination. His passing is a profound loss, but his words continue to energize the global community of Never Give Up Day participants. His legacy reminds us all that even in the most difficult moments, it is possible-and essential-to never give up.

Alain Horoit

NEVER GIVE UP DAY

+ +1 929-388-2146

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.