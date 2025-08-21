Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Defense Stocks Decline

2025-08-21 05:25:28
(MENAFN) European defense-related equities have seen a notable decline, bucking the broader upward trend in the markets, as investors evaluated the outcome of a high-profile White House meeting that has renewed optimism for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions with Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky, alongside major Western European supporters.

This diplomatic gathering followed just two days after Trump’s summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Both Washington and Moscow characterized the event as a potential turning point toward easing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

The STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Index experienced a 2.6% drop on Tuesday.

Investors appeared to treat the ongoing diplomatic efforts as a signal to secure profits after a strong period of growth for the defense sector.

Italian defense company Leonardo saw its stock plunge 10.1%, while shares in Germany’s Hensoldt declined 9.5%.

Other German-based firms, including defense supplier Rheinmetall and armored vehicle parts manufacturer Renk, also saw losses of 4.9% and 8.2%, respectively.

“Any de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Europe, and talk of spending more on US equipment, is negative for these companies,” stated Craig Cameron, head of European equities at Franklin Templeton, in an interview with a news outlet.

Market experts suggest that the performance of defense-related stocks could act as a rough barometer for developments in Ukraine peace discussions, given that defense manufacturers typically benefit from ongoing geopolitical conflict.

