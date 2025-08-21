403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Defense Stocks Decline
(MENAFN) European defense-related equities have seen a notable decline, bucking the broader upward trend in the markets, as investors evaluated the outcome of a high-profile White House meeting that has renewed optimism for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions with Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky, alongside major Western European supporters.
This diplomatic gathering followed just two days after Trump’s summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Both Washington and Moscow characterized the event as a potential turning point toward easing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.
The STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Index experienced a 2.6% drop on Tuesday.
Investors appeared to treat the ongoing diplomatic efforts as a signal to secure profits after a strong period of growth for the defense sector.
Italian defense company Leonardo saw its stock plunge 10.1%, while shares in Germany’s Hensoldt declined 9.5%.
Other German-based firms, including defense supplier Rheinmetall and armored vehicle parts manufacturer Renk, also saw losses of 4.9% and 8.2%, respectively.
“Any de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Europe, and talk of spending more on US equipment, is negative for these companies,” stated Craig Cameron, head of European equities at Franklin Templeton, in an interview with a news outlet.
Market experts suggest that the performance of defense-related stocks could act as a rough barometer for developments in Ukraine peace discussions, given that defense manufacturers typically benefit from ongoing geopolitical conflict.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump held discussions with Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky, alongside major Western European supporters.
This diplomatic gathering followed just two days after Trump’s summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
Both Washington and Moscow characterized the event as a potential turning point toward easing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.
The STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Index experienced a 2.6% drop on Tuesday.
Investors appeared to treat the ongoing diplomatic efforts as a signal to secure profits after a strong period of growth for the defense sector.
Italian defense company Leonardo saw its stock plunge 10.1%, while shares in Germany’s Hensoldt declined 9.5%.
Other German-based firms, including defense supplier Rheinmetall and armored vehicle parts manufacturer Renk, also saw losses of 4.9% and 8.2%, respectively.
“Any de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Europe, and talk of spending more on US equipment, is negative for these companies,” stated Craig Cameron, head of European equities at Franklin Templeton, in an interview with a news outlet.
Market experts suggest that the performance of defense-related stocks could act as a rough barometer for developments in Ukraine peace discussions, given that defense manufacturers typically benefit from ongoing geopolitical conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment