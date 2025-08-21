403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Steps Up Efforts to Monitor Climate Change in Arctic Ocean
(MENAFN) Turkish scientists are ramping up efforts to track climate change in the Arctic Ocean, deepening their analysis with an array of biological, chemical, and physical measurements during the country’s fifth national polar research expedition.
In this latest mission, the multidisciplinary team collected environmental DNA (eDNA) from diverse sources — including seawater, glaciers, sea ice, and sediment — while deploying CTD instruments to record data on conductivity, temperature, and depth. These readings aim to chart long-term shifts in the Arctic ecosystem as global temperatures climb.
Deputy expedition leader and researcher Erhan Arslan underscored the crucial role of CTD data in revealing how ice melt influences the dynamics of the marine ecosystem.
PhD candidate in marine biology Bilge Durgut described the mission as a milestone for Türkiye, marking one of the country's first sustained scientific efforts in the Arctic. She noted that comparing new samples to those gathered in the previous year will help trace changes in both microbial and larger life forms.
“Monitoring the long-term effects of these changes on ecosystems is key to understanding the impact of climate change,” Durgut said. “By integrating molecular biological methods with oceanographic and biogeochemical data, we contribute both to the conservation of Arctic biodiversity and Türkiye’s position in Arctic research.”
Aslihan Nasif, assistant professor of marine sciences and a veteran of Arctic CTD operations, stressed that consistency in sampling locations is vital for detecting trends.
She underscored the region's heightened vulnerability to warming: “We track the changes year by year, meter by meter, and even centimeter by centimeter.”
“Sometimes, surface temperatures change, other times, we observe fluctuations in the salinity of the water — each measurement station provides insight into the hydrographic changes in the region, and this data is important for all of us because what happens here affects other parts of the world,” she added.
In this latest mission, the multidisciplinary team collected environmental DNA (eDNA) from diverse sources — including seawater, glaciers, sea ice, and sediment — while deploying CTD instruments to record data on conductivity, temperature, and depth. These readings aim to chart long-term shifts in the Arctic ecosystem as global temperatures climb.
Deputy expedition leader and researcher Erhan Arslan underscored the crucial role of CTD data in revealing how ice melt influences the dynamics of the marine ecosystem.
PhD candidate in marine biology Bilge Durgut described the mission as a milestone for Türkiye, marking one of the country's first sustained scientific efforts in the Arctic. She noted that comparing new samples to those gathered in the previous year will help trace changes in both microbial and larger life forms.
“Monitoring the long-term effects of these changes on ecosystems is key to understanding the impact of climate change,” Durgut said. “By integrating molecular biological methods with oceanographic and biogeochemical data, we contribute both to the conservation of Arctic biodiversity and Türkiye’s position in Arctic research.”
Aslihan Nasif, assistant professor of marine sciences and a veteran of Arctic CTD operations, stressed that consistency in sampling locations is vital for detecting trends.
She underscored the region's heightened vulnerability to warming: “We track the changes year by year, meter by meter, and even centimeter by centimeter.”
“Sometimes, surface temperatures change, other times, we observe fluctuations in the salinity of the water — each measurement station provides insight into the hydrographic changes in the region, and this data is important for all of us because what happens here affects other parts of the world,” she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment