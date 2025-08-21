Singapore Data Center Colocation Market Analysis 2025-2030 - Retrofit Opportunities Surge Amidst Singapore Data Center Expansion Moratorium

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.50%.

Singapore is among the most expensive colocation markets in the APAC region, primarily due to land constraints, persistent demand, and the moratorium-driven development pauses. While physical expansion of Singapore's data center footprint remains limited due to land constraints and the moratorium, opportunities lie in retrofitting existing facilities to support high-density workloads, such as AI and high-performance computing (HPC). For instance, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has deployed Sustainable Metal Cloud (SMC) in their facilities in the country. SMC leverages immersion cooling to reduce the energy footprint of AI cloud services by about 50%, compared to traditional GPU services.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Singapore.

The study of the existing Singapore data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Singapore by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in the country

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Singapore



Facilities Covered (Existing): 44



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05



Coverage: 4 Regions



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Singapore



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Singapore data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. The report includes:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity) VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Colocation Operators

Equinix

ST Engineering

Airtrunk

Nxera (Singtel)

CapitaLand

China Mobile International

Digital Realty

Mapletree

Keppel DC REIT

NTT Data

Princeton Digital Group

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telin Singapore

Empyrion Digital

Global Switch Others New Operators GDS Services (DayOne) KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What factors are driving the Singapore data center colocation market?

2. How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Singapore by 2025-2030?

3. Who are the new entrants in the Singapore data center industry?

4. What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Singapore?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Singapore

Key Topics Covered

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis



Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by IT Power Capacity Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors



Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Singapore

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Singapore

Sustainability Status in Singapore

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Singapore Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis



Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics



Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape



Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit

