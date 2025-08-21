Zelensky: Russians Deploy Troops To Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists yesterday, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We see that they continue to transfer part of their troops from the Kursk sector to Zaporizhzhia,” Zelensky said.

He noted that such actions by the enemy will not be a surprise for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Zaporizhzhia: the enemy is building up its forces. We reported that the Pokrovsk sector and Zaporizhzhia will see a buildup," the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 19, Russian invaders launched 583 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region .

