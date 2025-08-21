Zelensky: Russians Deploy Troops To Zaporizhzhia
“We see that they continue to transfer part of their troops from the Kursk sector to Zaporizhzhia,” Zelensky said.
He noted that such actions by the enemy will not be a surprise for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“Zaporizhzhia: the enemy is building up its forces. We reported that the Pokrovsk sector and Zaporizhzhia will see a buildup," the President emphasized.Read also: FM: Russia launches massive attack on American electronics manufacturer in Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 19, Russian invaders launched 583 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region .
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment