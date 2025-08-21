Innovation And Strategic Leadership Veteran Greg Coticchia Joins CEO Coaching International

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)CEO Coaching International , a premier executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs, today announced the addition of Greg Coticchia as its newest Partner and Coach. Coticchia brings to the firm a three-decade-long career marked by visionary leadership, pioneering innovation, and a proven track record of creating immense business value. His expertise is rooted in a unique blend of serial entrepreneurship, C-suite executive roles, and a profound academic background in product and innovation management.

Coticchia's career as a six-time CEO and two-time COO has given him an unparalleled perspective on the challenges and opportunities leaders face. He has operated at every stage of the business lifecycle, from founding four startups to serving as an executive in organizations with revenues exceeding $1 billion. This depth of experience allows him to coach clients on a wide range of issues, from raising capital and navigating mergers and acquisitions to achieving profitable exits. Over the course of his career, he has successfully raised more than $73 million in venture capital and been a key participant in over 17 mergers and acquisitions. His ability to guide businesses through complex transitions and high-stakes financial events provides invaluable insight to the CEOs he now coaches.

One of his most significant career accomplishments was as CEO and Board Member of Sopheon, a publicly held global company. Under his leadership, Coticchia steered the firm through a massive transformation, shifting its business model from a consulting-centric service provider to a modern, cloud-native SaaS powerhouse. This strategic pivot not only modernized the company's offerings but also prepared it for a successful exit to the private equity firm Resurgens Technology. This experience cemented his reputation as a“hired gun” CEO capable of driving monumental change and building enduring value. Coticchia's philosophy is that innovation is not just about technology, but a fundamental skill that every company must master to differentiate and grow. He has been directly involved in or responsible for the launch of over 100 products and solutions throughout his career, a testament to his expertise in new product commercialization.

A Leader in Education and Thought Leadership



Coticchia's influence extends far beyond the boardroom. He is widely recognized as a thought leader in product management, innovation, and leadership. His most prominent academic achievement is the creation and launch of Carnegie Mellon University's Master's Program in Product Management (MSPM), which holds the distinction of being the world's first product management degree. As its founding executive director, he built a curriculum that has since become a benchmark for the industry. His dedication to education continues as a professor at the University of Pittsburgh Katz School of Business, where he teaches courses on B2B marketing. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and a Professional Coaching certificate from Duquesne University.

In addition to his academic contributions, Coticchia is a prolific author and speaker. His book,“Start Your Startup Right,” is available on Amazon and provides practical guidance for aspiring entrepreneurs. He is also a sought-after guest on a number of podcasts, including the“Innovation Fireside Chat” and CEO Coaching International's own podcast, where he has shared his insights on mastering new product development and building a culture of innovation. His articles on the Forbes Technology Council, which cover topics such as AI in innovation, product development, and the importance of data, have further solidified his position as a respected voice in the industry. These publications and speaking engagements provide a public platform for his deep knowledge, making his expertise accessible to a wider audience of leaders and innovators.

Accolades and Impact



Greg Coticchia's professional excellence has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards. He was named a finalist three times for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and for the Tech 50 CEO of the Year. He is also a two-time Distinguished Graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, an honor he received from both the Katz School of Business in 2006 and the Swanson School of Engineering in 2023.

“Greg comes to us with decades of unique experience in founding, leading, driving extraordinary growth, and scaling companies from startups to billion-dollar industry giants,” said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International.“I am thrilled to welcome Greg to our team and look forward to seeing him apply his expansive knowledge and experience towards coaching other CEOs and helping them achieve BIG goals.”

Coticchia himself recognizes the critical role of his hands-on experience in his new coaching capacity.“Driving innovation and new product commercialization is a powerful skill every company must master,” he stated.“With decades of success as a six-time CEO, executive mentor, and board member, I have helped businesses grow through product innovation and also been involved in reaping the benefits of these investments with multiple successful exits. I can help Make BIG Happen through this unique lens to drive business value.”

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Greg Coticchia or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: coach/greg-coticchia

About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches-former CEOs, presidents, and executives-have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the national benchmark. Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.