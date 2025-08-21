Carrying The Torch: How Andrew Bartnikowski Turned One Man's Legacy Into A Lifeline For Columbus Fire Families

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Ohio, USA, 21st August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In the fire service, leadership is not measured by rank alone. It is measured by how far you are willing to go for your brothers and sisters in uniform, both in the heat of an emergency and long after the sirens fade. For Andrew Bartnikowski, a veteran firefighter, paramedic, and community leader, that standard has shaped every step of his 20-year career.

Since 2012, Bartnikowski has served with the City of Columbus Division of Fire, answering more than 10,000 emergency calls with the precision, composure, and decisiveness that have earned him a reputation as both a skilled responder and a trusted leader. His career also spans tenures in Worthington, OH, and Bluffton Township, SC, bringing with him a wealth of experience in emergency response, financial planning, program management, and professional training.

But it is his work beyond the fireground that has left perhaps the most enduring mark, most notably, his founding of the Class 12/10/12 Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit born from tragedy, driven by camaraderie, and sustained by compassion.

The foundation's roots trace back to 2012, when Firefighter Brandin O'Keefe, Bartnikowski's academy classmate, was diagnosed with melanoma while still in training. Despite his diagnosis, O'Keefe fought through the academy with unmatched determination.“There was nobody tougher than Brandin,” Bartnikowski recalls.“He wrapped his legs every day, pushed through the pain, and never once complained. He was determined to make it through, and he did.”

When O'Keefe later passed away, Bartnikowski and fellow classmates organized a small golf outing to support his wife, Karen, and their children, Abigail and Evan. That first gathering was modest, raising funds for groceries, Christmas presents, and other essentials, but its impact sparked something far greater.

Over the next 11 years, the golf outing evolved into a major annual event, raising over $150,000 to support firefighter families facing injury, line of duty death, or suicide. This year's Brandin O'Keefe Memorial Golf Outing, held September 25 at Cumberland Trail Golf Club, generated $10,500 for the foundation and its partner, the Save A Warrior Foundation, which supports veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD.

From its inception, Bartnikowski's vision for the foundation was clear: honor Brandin's spirit by making sure no member of the Columbus Fire Division family faces hardship alone. His leadership has extended beyond fundraising, building community partnerships, creating sustainable support systems, and ensuring that the foundation responds quickly and effectively to those in need.

As Lead Paramedic, instructor, and mentor, Bartnikowski's service ethos permeates every aspect of his professional life. He has trained recruits in live fire scenarios, coordinated large-scale preparedness drills, and streamlined operational processes, including cutting patient care report time by 20%. He has represented firefighters as a union steward, helped negotiate a $300M labor contract, and advised on safety and EMS policy changes.

The golf outing is, in many ways, an extension of that same leadership, strategic, collaborative, and driven by results. This year also marked a symbolic transition, as Bartnikowski and the original organizing committee passed the torch to Firefighters Joshua Cumston and Tom Covert.“It is bittersweet,” Bartnikowski admits.“This event has been part of my life for over a decade. But it is also exciting to see the next generation step up. That is what Brandin would have wanted, his legacy carried forward, year after year.”

The impact of the event is deeply personal for Brandin's family. His brother, Danny O'Keefe, participated again this year and reflected on its significance.“Brandin was the oldest and someone I looked up to my whole life. Even though his time at the firehouse was short, the mark he left on his classmates and the fire service was huge. The fact that this event still exists 11 years later means everything, especially now that his kids are becoming young adults.”

Bartnikowski's ability to turn one man's fight into a movement is a case study in how leadership works in the fire service. It is not about personal recognition, it is about building something that lasts, something that keeps people connected and supported long after the immediate crisis is over.

Opinion: In a world where memorials often fade and good intentions lose momentum, the endurance of the Brandin O'Keefe Memorial Golf Outing proves what is possible when commitment meets community. Bartnikowski could have helped once, then moved on. Instead, he built a platform that has outlived its founders, outgrown its original scope, and outperformed expectations every single year. That is not just event planning, it is legacy building.

The foundation does not just hand out checks. It stands as a living promise that in the Columbus Fire Division, no one stands alone in hardship. It has supported families navigating sudden medical crises, assisted children coping with loss, and contributed to mental health programs for those silently struggling. The partnership with Save A Warrior is a natural fit, addressing the urgent and often hidden mental health needs of firefighters and veterans alike.

As for Bartnikowski, his work with the foundation reflects the same qualities he has shown in every role he has held, whether leading a medical scene, instructing the next generation, or negotiating for firefighter safety and benefits: focus, persistence, and a refusal to settle for“good enough.”

A graduate of The Ohio State University with a BS in Resource Management, Bartnikowski holds certifications in Paramedicine, Fire Instruction, HAZMAT, Rope Rescue, and more. His diverse background in skilled trades, financial services, and emergency response has given him the ability to approach challenges from multiple angles, a skill that has proven invaluable in both the field and the foundation.

As the sun set on this year's outing, the final tally was more than just $10,500. It was another chapter written in a story of resilience, brotherhood, and lasting impact. Bartnikowski may have passed the operational reins to Cumston and Covert, but his fingerprints are all over the event's DNA. His vision ensured that the foundation was not dependent on any one person, it was built to last.

And that is the ultimate measure of a leader, not just how they respond when the alarm sounds, but how they inspire others to keep answering the call, year after year, for a cause worth fighting for.