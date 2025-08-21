Toll Tax On Indian Army: Are Soldiers Exempt From Toll Tax In India? Check What The Rules Say

MENAFN - Live Mint)Questions may arise over the facilities and exemptions provided to the soldiers who safeguard our nation. One such question is whether army personnel have to pay toll tax. It is commonly believed that soldiers are completely exempt from paying toll tax, but the reality is a little different.

Here's what the rules say on duty get an exemption

According to the Indian Tolls (Army and Air Force) Act, 1901, a soldier on duty travelling in a government vehicle does not have to pay toll tax. However, soldiers are required to show their identity cards and duty-related documents at the toll plaza.

| Army soldier's assault: NHAI slaps ₹20 lakh fine on UP toll collection agency No exemption for private vehicles

Soldiers travelling in their personal vehicles when not on duty must pay toll tax like ordinary citizens. Exemption is not automatically granted by merely presenting an army ID card. This requirement is explicitly specified in the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008.

| SC backs high court order halting toll collection on Ernakulum-Mannuthy highway What documents are required for exemption?

To get an exemption from the toll ta , soldiers will be required to show the following documents:



Duty Order or Transit Pass

Unit authorisation letter Valid ID (like Army ID)

If these documents are available and the journey is for official work, toll tax will not be levied. Please note that retired soldiers do not receive any toll exemptions. Although many people may request such an exemption as a sign of respect, no such rule exists.

| Army jawan brutally beaten by toll plaza workers with sticks; video goes viral What is toll tax?

Toll tax is a fee for using interstate expressways, bridges, tunnels, and national or state highways. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) oversees the entire road network in India, including toll policies and systems.

NHAI has set rules and regulations governing the collection process, including certain exemptions, validity of taxes and more.