Toll Tax On Indian Army: Are Soldiers Exempt From Toll Tax In India? Check What The Rules Say
According to the Indian Tolls (Army and Air Force) Act, 1901, a soldier on duty travelling in a government vehicle does not have to pay toll tax. However, soldiers are required to show their identity cards and duty-related documents at the toll plaza.Also Read | Army soldier's assault: NHAI slaps ₹20 lakh fine on UP toll collection agency No exemption for private vehicles
Soldiers travelling in their personal vehicles when not on duty must pay toll tax like ordinary citizens. Exemption is not automatically granted by merely presenting an army ID card. This requirement is explicitly specified in the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008.Also Read | SC backs high court order halting toll collection on Ernakulum-Mannuthy highway What documents are required for exemption?
To get an exemption from the toll ta , soldiers will be required to show the following documents:
- Duty Order or Transit Pass Unit authorisation letter Valid ID (like Army ID)
If these documents are available and the journey is for official work, toll tax will not be levied. Please note that retired soldiers do not receive any toll exemptions. Although many people may request such an exemption as a sign of respect, no such rule exists.Also Read | Army jawan brutally beaten by toll plaza workers with sticks; video goes viral What is toll tax?
Toll tax is a fee for using interstate expressways, bridges, tunnels, and national or state highways. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) oversees the entire road network in India, including toll policies and systems.
NHAI has set rules and regulations governing the collection process, including certain exemptions, validity of taxes and more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment