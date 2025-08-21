PM Modi To Host Fijian Counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka During India Visit From August 24 To 26
This would be the first visit to India by Prime Minister Rabuka in his present capacity. During his visit to New Delhi, Prime Minister Rabuka is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 August 2025. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.
PM Rabuka is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu .
Also Read | PM Modi-Putin to meet in New Delhi by year end, confirms Russian embassy Boss of the world: Rabuka had said while praising Modi
Earlier in January, Rabuka had praised PM Modi and called him the real "Boss" of the world during a meeting with Rajya Sabha member and Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF Co-Founder Himani Sood in Fiji.
Praising Modi, Rabuka said, "I believe Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a great governance model which PM Modi is practising which ensures inclusive development for all. I think the world should adopt it to make it a better place to live."Also Read | 3-year jail, ₹1 Cr fine: Modi Govt set to ban online games played with money
Fiji PM further added, "My friend (PM Modi) was re-elected (as PM) after we met (in 2023), so congratulations again and I would like to make sure that he gets the message that Fiji is still here. We are still committed to our journey of peace, on which, PM Modi has been for long. Oneness' in our development, oneness in our progress and all these are great ideals for all world leaders."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment