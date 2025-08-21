Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GST Rejig: Group Of Ministers Accepts Centre's Rate Rationalisation Proposal To Scrap 12% And 28% Slabs

2025-08-21 05:01:56
(MENAFN- Live Mint) GST rate rejig: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation has accepted the Centre's proposal to scrap 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, and consolidate the tax into two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary told the media on August 21.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming...)

