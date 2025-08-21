Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Today: 3.5 Magnitude Hits Kashmir's Kupwara District

2025-08-21 05:01:56
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, 21 August 2025. However, there have been no damage reports so far, reported the news agency PTI.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

