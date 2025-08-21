Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Gundagardi, Sadak Chaap': NDA Slams Oppn's Bill-Tearing Act, INDIA Bloc Hits Back


2025-08-21 05:01:39
High drama hit the Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs tore up copies of bills moved by Home Minister Amit Shah, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. While NDA slammed the act as 'gundagardi' and 'sadak chaap,' INDIA bloc leaders defended it as a protest against authoritarian laws.

