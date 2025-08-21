'Gundagardi, Sadak Chaap': NDA Slams Oppn's Bill-Tearing Act, INDIA Bloc Hits Back

High drama hit the Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs tore up copies of bills moved by Home Minister Amit Shah, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. While NDA slammed the act as 'gundagardi' and 'sadak chaap,' INDIA bloc leaders defended it as a protest against authoritarian laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.