Hyderabad Mass Suicide: 5 Family Members Found Dead At Home In Miyapur

Hyderabad: In a shocking case, five members of the same family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Makhtha, Mahaboobpet area of Miyapur, Hyderabad, on Thursday. Police suspect suicide by consuming poison but say investigations are still underway. Authorities said that a suspicious death case has been registered. Police teams are verifying all details, and the bodies are being shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. Miyapur police stated that they would examine the forensic reports to determine whether the deaths were due to suicide or other causes.

Family identified

Police reportedly identified the deceased as members of the Uppari family:



Narsimha (60) – a labourer, originally from Shedeu, Gulabarga, Karnataka.

Venkatamma (55) – wife of Narsimha.

Anil (32) – son-in-law of Narsimha, also a labourer.

Kavitha (24) – second daughter of Narsimha. Appu (2) – granddaughter of Narsimha.

Other recent Hyderabad tragedies

This case comes just days after multiple other tragic incidents in Hyderabad:

Ganesh idol transport mishap (Monday): Two people died and one was injured while carrying a Ganesh idol from Jalpalli to Purnaranapul. The accident, under Bandlaguda police station limits, is suspected to be due to electrocution. The injured person has been admitted to hospital, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Janmashtami chariot accident (Sunday): Five people died and four were injured when a chariot touched a high-tension wire during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Ramanthapur. The deceased died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to hospital.

The Telangana government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those killed in the chariot accident and confirmed that all medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the state.

(With ANI inputs)