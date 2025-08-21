4 Bold Predictions That Could Define WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 In Indianapolis This Summer

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is shaping up as a blockbuster. Here are four bold predictions fans can't miss.

Roman Reigns' absence from the Wrestlepalooza promotional video has already stirred speculation. Reports suggest the Tribal Chief could be busy with Hollywood commitments, particularly for The Street Fighter movie.

Considering WWE left him out of the initial video package, the odds of Reigns appearing on the show look slim. Normally, WWE would spotlight him heavily if he were involved. This absence has raised eyebrows, and the possibility of Reigns missing Wrestlepalooza seems stronger than ever.

WWE has gradually built tension between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, hinting at a showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship. McIntyre, who has not been part of a World title feud for months, now appears to be stepping back into that spotlight.

One major prediction is that The Scottish Warrior could dethrone The American Nightmare at Wrestlepalooza, becoming the new champion. Such a result would cement McIntyre once again as a reliable main event figure in WWE.

The rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar is heating up, and all signs point toward a Wrestlepalooza clash. Reports already indicate that the company intends to book the two legends in what is being planned as a double main event.

There's also talk that WWE could add a stipulation to raise the stakes. A Cena vs. Lesnar showdown at Wrestlepalooza would instantly elevate the card into must-see territory for fans worldwide.

WWE fueled major excitement when it included The Rock in the Wrestlepalooza announcement video. The People's Champion hasn't made a meaningful in-ring appearance for years, but his presence in the promo package suggests he could finally return at this historic event.

If The Rock does appear, it would make Wrestlepalooza's debut as an ESPN premium live event feel like a monumental occasion, delivering exactly the type of surprise WWE fans have been waiting for.