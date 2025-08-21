Monsoon Getaways: 5 Must-See Waterfalls To Visit In Telangana This Monsoon

With the first rains of the monsoon, Telangana is transformed into a green paradise. The hills, forests, and streams come alive, while the lesser-known waterfalls scattered around the state turn into instant travel getaway options for weekend travelers. If you are now setting your mind to some refreshing getaway this season, here is a list of some cascading wonders that Telangana boasts for a great deal of adventure, peace, and beauty.

Must-See Waterfalls to Visit in Telangana This Monsoon

1. Bogatha Waterfalls: The Niagara of Telangana

Situated in Mulugu district, Bogatha is among the most visited waterfalls in the state. Thundering down with the full force of the rains, the fall is surrounded by thick forest. A short trek through greenery leads you to the vista point, and found equally adored by nature lovers and adventurers.

2. Ethipothala Waterfalls : Truly a Picturesque Wonder

Ethipothala is a magnificent waterfall plunging down sixty feet of the shimmering Chandravanka river, a tributary of Krishna, close to Nagarjuna Sagar is a must travel. The crashes of water upon the pool below, surrounded by caves and trekking paths, make it a picture-perfect monsoon destination. Evening illuminations create an especially magical setting!

3. Kuntala Waterfalls: Highest in Telangana

The tallest waterfalls in Telangana, standing at 147 feet, are perched inside the Adilabad district. Legends say that the waterfall was named after Shakuntala, the consort of King Dushyanta, who is said to have bathed here. Full of grandeur with a load of rainwater gushing into steep drops, old slippery pathways require concern while moving to the base.

4. Mallela Theertham: Spiritual Escape Amidst Nature

Mallela Theertham is one of the most scenic waterfalls hidden in the Nallamala forest near Srisailam, which is thought to bear spiritual significance. Surrounded by verdant forests and rocky cliffs, the waters plunge into pools that appear pristine and peaceful. It is also during the heavy rains that the falls become full, and the misty forest paths are magically enchanting.

5. Pochera Waterfalls: A Hidden Gem

Another marvel in the Adilabad domain, Pochera is peculiar in that it ranks among the select few waterfalls in Telangana, which tumble from a height into a deeper natural gorge. The turquoise water is the stuff of postcards beyond the rocky outcrops and green surroundings-a photographer's and picnicker's paradise.

Tips for Monsoon Travelers

Safety First: Waterfalls can be unpredictable during heavy rains. Stick to designated paths and avoid swimming in strong currents.

Timing Matters: Early morning or late afternoon visits will allow you to enjoy the falls without large crowds.

Carry Essentials: Comfortable footwear, rain gear, and a camera are a must-have for the trip.

From the thunderous Kuntala to the calm Mallela Theertham, the waterfalls of Telangana during the monsoon season display nature at its very best. Each place combines adventure, culture, and peacefulness, making them great weekend destinations for travelers and nature lovers alike. If you are trying to break away from the bustle of city life this season, let the waterfalls of Telangana be your refreshing haven.