403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Approves Bail for Detained Former PM
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday approved bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains jailed on other charges, in multiple cases linked to the May 2023 assaults on military installations, court documents and Khan’s lawyer confirmed.
A three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi overturned a Lahore High Court decision that had denied Khan bail in eight separate cases tied to the violent unrest earlier this year.
The court mandated the release of 72-year-old Khan, provided he is not being sought in any other cases.
Despite this ruling, Khan remains behind bars due to a conviction in a corruption case.
The former cricket star turned politician faces numerous charges, including corruption and terrorism allegations, which he describes as a “sham.”
His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has seen several senior leaders and lawmakers, including opposition figures in both parliamentary chambers, convicted on similar charges in recent months.
The violence in May 2023 included protesters attacking several military sites, notably the army headquarters, known as the General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi, following Khan’s brief arrest on corruption allegations.
A three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi overturned a Lahore High Court decision that had denied Khan bail in eight separate cases tied to the violent unrest earlier this year.
The court mandated the release of 72-year-old Khan, provided he is not being sought in any other cases.
Despite this ruling, Khan remains behind bars due to a conviction in a corruption case.
The former cricket star turned politician faces numerous charges, including corruption and terrorism allegations, which he describes as a “sham.”
His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has seen several senior leaders and lawmakers, including opposition figures in both parliamentary chambers, convicted on similar charges in recent months.
The violence in May 2023 included protesters attacking several military sites, notably the army headquarters, known as the General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi, following Khan’s brief arrest on corruption allegations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment