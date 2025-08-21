Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Approves Bail for Detained Former PM

2025-08-21 04:53:02
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday approved bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains jailed on other charges, in multiple cases linked to the May 2023 assaults on military installations, court documents and Khan’s lawyer confirmed.

A three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi overturned a Lahore High Court decision that had denied Khan bail in eight separate cases tied to the violent unrest earlier this year.

The court mandated the release of 72-year-old Khan, provided he is not being sought in any other cases.

Despite this ruling, Khan remains behind bars due to a conviction in a corruption case.

The former cricket star turned politician faces numerous charges, including corruption and terrorism allegations, which he describes as a “sham.”

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has seen several senior leaders and lawmakers, including opposition figures in both parliamentary chambers, convicted on similar charges in recent months.

The violence in May 2023 included protesters attacking several military sites, notably the army headquarters, known as the General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi, following Khan’s brief arrest on corruption allegations.

