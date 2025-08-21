403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US pulls apart center aimed at countering ‘Russian influence’
(MENAFN) The US government plans to scale back the Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC), an intelligence unit created to counter foreign interference following claims of Russian meddling in US elections. The decision is part of President Donald Trump’s broader efforts to reduce federal spending and depoliticize government agencies.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Wednesday that FMIC’s core responsibilities will be transferred to other agencies, describing the center as “redundant.”
The FMIC was established by Congress in 2019 after allegations that Russia tried to influence the 2016 election, which Trump won. While Moscow denied any attempts to sway the vote, Trump and Republican officials have maintained that the claims were part of a Democratic strategy to delegitimize his victory.
Gabbard criticized the center and its predecessors, claiming they were used by the previous administration to suppress free speech and censor political opponents. Since mid-July, she has released documents suggesting a coordinated effort by senior Obama-era officials to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia. She also stated that, contrary to previous reports, Moscow did not appear to favor any candidate in 2016.
According to Gabbard, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence became overly focused on elections in 2017 after the CIA produced a “manufactured” report alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Trump to win.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Wednesday that FMIC’s core responsibilities will be transferred to other agencies, describing the center as “redundant.”
The FMIC was established by Congress in 2019 after allegations that Russia tried to influence the 2016 election, which Trump won. While Moscow denied any attempts to sway the vote, Trump and Republican officials have maintained that the claims were part of a Democratic strategy to delegitimize his victory.
Gabbard criticized the center and its predecessors, claiming they were used by the previous administration to suppress free speech and censor political opponents. Since mid-July, she has released documents suggesting a coordinated effort by senior Obama-era officials to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia. She also stated that, contrary to previous reports, Moscow did not appear to favor any candidate in 2016.
According to Gabbard, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence became overly focused on elections in 2017 after the CIA produced a “manufactured” report alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Trump to win.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment