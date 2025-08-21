403
Trump envoy instructs Alaska summit critics to ‘shut up’
(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, has described last week’s Alaska summit between the US president and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a historic milestone toward ending the Ukraine conflict, dismissing critics by telling them to “shut up.”
Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday, Kellogg said, “We’re living in a really historic time,” while arguing that Trump has achieved more progress on the conflict than former President Joe Biden, who “never even talked to Putin.” He contrasted Trump’s diplomatic outreach with Biden’s policy of refusing dialogue and pledging indefinite military aid to Ukraine.
Russian officials, including Putin, have welcomed Trump’s “sincere” pursuit of peace. The Alaska meeting was the first direct encounter between the two leaders since 2019, and both described it as constructive and cordial.
Earlier this week, Trump also met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, European leaders, and NATO and EU chiefs. He ruled out Ukraine’s NATO membership and pushed for a face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin.
After those talks, Trump held a 40-minute call with Putin, during which both sides signaled readiness to continue discussions, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later said Moscow was prepared to elevate its delegation for peace talks, noting that Putin raised the idea following the call with Trump.
While Putin has not rejected meeting Zelensky, he has insisted that meaningful progress in negotiations must come first, and Moscow has questioned whether Zelensky has the authority to sign binding agreements given that his presidential term has already expired.
