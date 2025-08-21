Net Asset Value(S)
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 18 August 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 47.8 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 28 August 2025 to those shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
Legal Disclaimer:
