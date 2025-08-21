Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Market Anticipated To Grow At 4.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, there has been a consistent rise in the market size of cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors. Projected growth will increase from $140.66 billion in 2024 to $146.95 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The surge in market growth during the previous years can be linked to the increasing number of autoimmune diseases, higher cancer rates, expanding infectious disease impact, escalating demand for tailored medicine, enhanced vaccine production, and the rise in awareness of immunotherapies.

The market for cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors is predicted to experience consistent expansion over the coming years, reaching a valuation of $173.32 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Several factors driving this growth throughout the forecast period include a rapidly aging global populace, a rise in the implementation of targeted therapies, an increased prevalence of chronic inflammatory ailments, enlargement of clinical trial pipelines, government backing for immunology studies, and an emphasis on patient results and safety. The forecast period will also witness significant trends such as protein engineering advancements, the creation of multi-cytokine inhibitors, the application of artificial intelligence in drug development, next-generation sequencing for biomarker identification, digital health platform integration, and the evolution of formulation technologies for improved stability.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Market?

The escalation in autoimmune disorders occurrences is anticipated to boost the expansion of the cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors market. Such disorders are characterized by the body's immune system mistakenly launching an attack on its healthy cells and tissues, misconstruing them as foreign threats. The surge in autoimmune disorders can be attributed to changes in dietary habits, particularly the heightened intake of heavily processed food, which can upset the gut microbiota and compromise immune regulation. The value of cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors lies in their ability to adapt the immune response by targeting particular cytokines involved in inflammation, making them highly useful in managing autoimmune disorders. For example, a survey conducted by Versorgungsatlas, a Germany-based online healthcare information platform, in November 2024 revealed that out of 73,241,305 insured individuals in 2022, 6,304,340 were diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease. This results in a raw prevalence rate of 8.61%. Consequently, the escalating incidence of autoimmune disorders is fuelling the cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Industry?

Major players in the Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Johnson & Johnson

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

. AbbVie Inc.

. Bayer AG

. Novartis AG

. Sanofi SA

. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. AstraZeneca Plc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Market In The Globe?

In the cytokine-based therapy and inhibitor market, major corporations are concentrating on pioneering treatments like intravesical cytokine maintenance immunotherapy. This aims to augment the longevity of complete responses and decrease recurrence rates in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (BCG-unresponsive NMIBC) patients. The procedure entails the administration of immune-stimulating proteins directly into the bladder, followed by a long-term maintenance dosage to perpetually trigger local immune responses and impede tumour re-growth.

For instance, in April 2024, the Food and Drug Administration in the US endorsed nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln (Anktiva), an innovative cytokine-based therapy meant to be utilized in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG). It acts as an advanced immunotherapy, functioning as a fusion protein that targets interleukin-15 (IL-15) pathways, thus activating CD122-positive immune cells like natural killer (NK) cells and CD8-positive T cells. This process corresponds with the doctrine of cytokine-based therapy, employing signaling proteins such as IL-15 to augment the body's immune surveillance and anti-tumor activity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Market Report?

The cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Interleukins, Tumor Necrosis Factor, Epidermal Growth Factor, Interferon, Chemokine

2) By Application: Cancer And Malignancies, Inflammatory And Immune Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Asthma And Airway Inflammation, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Interleukins: Interleukin-2, Interleukin-6, Interleukin-10, Interleukin-12, Interleukin-17, Interleukin-23

2) By Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF): Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors, Tumor Necrosis Factor-Beta Inhibitors

3) By Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF): Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Inhibitors

4) By Interferon: Interferon-Alpha, Interferon-Beta, Interferon-Gamma

5) By Chemokine: C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Antagonists, C-X-C Chemokine Receptor Type 4 Inhibitors, C-X-C Chemokine Receptor Type 1/2 Inhibitors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cytokine-Based Therapies And Inhibitors Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors market. The highest growth rate for the forecast period, however, is predicted to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The global market report for cytokine-based therapies and inhibitors encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

