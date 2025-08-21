Watch: Judge Frank Caprio Asks For Prayers In Last Message Before Death

While seated behind a high bench, towering over accused individuals with glasses rested on the bridge of his nose, Judge Frank Caprio brought to the courtroom what many never expected - kindness and empathy. The 88-year-old who passed away on Thursday, August 21 , was known for his understanding nature and second chances towards those involved in legal offences.

The American judge who gained global popularity through the reality show 'Caught in Providence', always questioned why one may have broken the law, keeping in mind their upbringing and socio-economic background.

Recommended For You

On Thursday, his family confirmed his passing after a long battle with pancreatic cancer in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Just a day before his demise, Caprio had taken to social media, asking fans and the public to pray for his health.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Last year I asked you to pray for me and it's very obvious that you did because I came through a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I've had a setback and I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more," said the 'kind' judge from a hospital bed.

Caprio first announced his diagnosis back in December 2023, where he revealed he received the news on "one of the happiest days of the year for [him]" - his birthday.

"And so I ask you again, if it's not too much, that you can remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the almighty above is looking over us. So remember me please."

The video, where a frail Frank is seen with tears in his eyes, was posted less than 24 hours before he passed away. "As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit," read the caption.

A few hours later, the judge's family posted to thank his followers for sending their prayers.

"Judge Caprio wishes to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your prayers, love, and support while he is in the hospital. Your kindness and encouragement mean the world to him. He and his family are deeply grateful. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers today," read the post.

A few hours later, the official announcement of his passing was posted.

'Spread a little kindness today'

Caprio's son posted another video after the news of his father's demise, where he shared the judge passed away in the company of family and friends.

"On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank each and every one of you for your thoughts and your unwavering support for him throughout this journey. Your love lifted him in ways that words cannot describe."

"He had great medical doctors to treat his physical illness. However, it was the love and the support that he received from all of you that lifted his spirits and boosted his soul to find the strength to fight on and outlive his diagnosis by a year and a half. So, in his memory, please, spread a little kindness today. I know he would love that. Dad we love you. May you rest in peace," said the grieving son.

Caprio has served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge since 1985. He rose to fame through his television show, 'Caught in Providence', which earned a Daytime Emmy award nomination in 2021. Renowned for his compassionate, humble, and kind nature in the courtroom, Caprio is notably empathetic towards traffic violators. He is also popular for his heartwarming interactions with children.