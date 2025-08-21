Diabetes Therapeutics Market Projected To Reach $252.949478479569 Billion With 10.4% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Diabetes Therapeutics Market Through 2025?

The market size for diabetes treatments has seen a swift expansion in recent times. It is projected to rise from $153.67 billion in 2024 to $170.06 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Key drivers behind this growth during the historical period include an initial spike in the incidence of diabetes, the common usage of oral hypoglycemic agents, the early adoption of injectable insulin treatments, an emphasis on self-care education, and the introduction of biosimilar insulins into the market.

The market size for diabetes therapeutics is predicted to experience a rapid surge in the coming years, reaching a value of $252.95 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include a rise in digital literacy, an increase in the acceptance of non-insulin injectable drugs, the growth of digital health platforms, heightened demand for customized and combination treatments, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure and availability of diabetes care. Key trends for the forecast period encompass automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in diabetes management, device interoperability, digital health applications, and remote patient monitoring (RPM).

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Diabetes Therapeutics Market?

The growth of the diabetes therapeutics market is predicted to be fueled by the escalating prevalence of obesity. Obesity, which is essentially an unhealthy accumulation of excessive fat, is a primary risk factor for type 2 diabetes. The increasing incidence of obesity can be attributed to the consumption of high-calorie diets, including processed and fast foods rich in sugar and fat. More people indulging in less physical activity also contributes to undue weight gain. Diabetes therapeutics play a key role in combating obesity by enhancing blood sugar control and assisting in weight loss through medication like GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs help curb appetite and decelerate digestion, thus improving overall metabolic health in obese individuals. To illustrate, a report from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a government department based in the UK, stated in May 2024 that between 2022 to 2023, around 64% of adults aged 18 and above were considered overweight or obese, marking an increase from the preceding year's 63.8%. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of obesity is propelling the growth of the diabetes therapeutics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Diabetes Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Diabetes Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Johnson & Johnson

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

. Merck & Co Inc.

. Novartis AG

. Sanofi S.A.

. AstraZeneca PLC

. Abbott Laboratories

. Medtronic plc

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Diabetes Therapeutics Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the diabetes therapeutics industry are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to enhance personalized management of diabetes and boost glycemic control in type 2 diabetes patients. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a structured psychological treatment based on evidence, aimed at helping individuals recognize and modify detrimental thought patterns and actions. For instance, Better Therapeutics Inc., a digital therapeutics firm based in the US, unveiled its AspyreRx digital diabetes therapeutic app in October 2023. AspyreRx, which obtained FDA approval for treating type 2 diabetes, offers customized cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for patients ages 18 and older, thus aiding in the alteration of behavior that elevates diabetes management. Initially known as BT-001, AspyreRx has shown statistically and clinically meaningful, enduring decreases in A1c when compared to conventional care, along with enhancements in blood pressure, weight, mood, and the quality of life in a randomized controlled trial.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Diabetes Therapeutics Market

The diabetes therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug: Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs, Insulin, Non-Insulin Injectable Drug, Combination Drug

2) By Type: Diabetes 1, Diabetes 2

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

5) By Application: Preventive, Treatment Or Care

Subsegments:

1) By Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs: Biguanides, Sulfonylureas, DPP-4 Inhibitors, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Thiazolidinediones, Meglitinides, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

2) By Insulin: Rapid-Acting Insulin, Short-Acting Insulin, Intermediate-Acting Insulin, Long-Acting Insulin, Premixed Insulin

3) By Non-Insulin Injectable Drug: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, Amylin Analogs

4) By Combination Drug: Oral Combination Therapies, Oral and Injectable Combination Therapies

Global Diabetes Therapeutics Market - Regional Insights

In the Diabetes Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the predominant region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report includes a detailed analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

